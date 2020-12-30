Entertainment

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr.’s romantic walk in New York, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s family vacation in Saint Barth: celebrities in one click

By Brian Adam
After spending Christmas in Miami, Jennifer Lopez traveled to New York with her partner, Alex Rodríguez. There, the 51-year-old artist set the trend with the look she chose to spend the winter: an exclusive coat with fur details and a gray outfit
During his time in New York with Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez went out to eat with his daughters Ella and Natasha. The former athlete and current businessman was in Bar Pitti, where they were seen enjoying an evening outdoors and respecting the health protocols for COVID-19
Afternoon with family. Candice Swanepoel and her children, Ariel and Anaca Nicoli -from her relationship with Hermann Nicoli- enjoyed a sunny day in a Miami Beach park. The children played and had fun with a soccer ball under the watchful eye of the model Romantic walk. Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., walked the streets of New York arm in arm. They were seen in Washington Square Park, where they stopped to take pictures with a Christmas tree, and later went to eat at the French restaurant Claudette, located on the famous Fifth Avenue Mel Gibson shared an afternoon with his daughter Lucia, the fruit of his relationship with Russian musician Oksana Grigorieva. The actor was shopping and was seen dragging the cart with one hand since one of his arms had him immobilized with a sling Kit Harington walked her dog through the streets of North London, England. The 33-year-old actor - popularly known for his role in "Game of Thrones" wore pants and a black T-shirt, boots - which kept him warm from the low temperatures - and a green shirt. He completed his look with a baseball cap and surprised by not wearing a mask Ellen DeGeneres rode her Haibike electric bike through the streets of Santa Barbara, California, after enjoying lunch with friends at a restaurant. The popular driver recovered from coronavirus and when she was discharged she met with her loved ones to say goodbye to the year. Meanwhile, he prepares to return to television in January. The particular look of Justin Bieber. The musician and his wife, Hailey, went to visit their home under construction in Brentwood, California. They did it aboard their new car, a Tesla X that they would have acquired for Christmas. And they met Ariana Grande and her fiancé, Dalton Gomez. The singer surprised by wearing a bathing suit over the shirt he was wearing Fun family vacations. John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, traveled with their children Luna and Miles to Saint Barth. There they enjoyed a yacht on the Caribbean Sea and practiced water sports (Photos: The Grosby Group)

