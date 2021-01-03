Keevi, an online tool to record the screen

- Advertisement -

Today we carry out processes on a daily basis that 10 years ago were not so accessible to everyone. Taking screenshots and recording the screen are part of them, they are a couple of processes that in our days are everyday and simple. However, we generally merit the installation of applications to carry them out. Therefore, we want to present you a way to do it without additional installations, all from the browser.

To achieve this, we will use the free service that Keevi offers, allowing you to record the system screen without installations and in a matter of seconds.

Can I record the screen without installing anything? Of course!

At this time, recording the screen is a simple way to show processes and events that we do or occur on the computer. For example, if you want to show an error to the support staff, it will be enough to record a few seconds of the steps you take so that it is generated. Likewise, the recording of video tutorials, goes through recording the screen, so there are many use cases that we have.

In this sense, Keevi offers the possibility of recording the screen from the browser, free of charge and without the need for registration processes. To start working with this website, you will only have to enter the page where you will receive the button to start recording.

When you click on “Start Recording”, you will have to define if you want to record a specific area, a window or the entire screen. Grant the permissions and immediately the recording will begin. Upon completion, a download link will be generated to download the video in MP4 format.

In this way, you will be able to generate all the videos on your screen that you want in the easiest way possible and in a very fast way. If you need to record your screen frequently, don’t hesitate to give Keevi a try, which is sure to become one of your favorite tools.

To prove it, follow this link.

