Kena Mobile: how to configure the Internet via APN in a few quick steps

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Following the guide relating to Very Mobile, the time has come to switch to another low cost virtual operator, that is Kena Mobile, and explain how to set up your device to use your data connection quickly.

For the uninitiated, as we have repeatedly stated on these pages, there are some devices that require manual configuration in order to access the mobile network of the various virtual operators. In these cases it is therefore necessary to go through theAPN (Access Point Name), setting it with the correct parameters.

How to manually configure APN Kena Mobile

As for Kena Mobile, a virtual operator that relies on the TIM network, the procedure to follow is the following.

Enter the Settings device and follow the path “Internet”> “Data connection”> “SIM”> “APN”. Be aware that in some cases you may find slightly different voices, depending on the device you are using. For example, you might come across tabs like “Mobile Network” or “Access Point Names”; Once you get to the APN page (or access point names, whatever you want to call it), it is good to do a “Restore default settings“, before creating a”New APN“; At this point, on the page relating to the creation of a new APN, type “KENA MOBILE WEB” as the Name, “web.kenamobile.it” as APN is “default, supl” as the APN Type. All values ​​must obviously be entered without quotation marks; After that, you just have to save and apply the changes. Generally this operation can be carried out by pressing thethree dots icon, present at the top right, and tapping the “Save“. To apply the changes, however, enough enable the dot present next to the new APN you have created. Perfect, now if everything has been done correctly you will be able to use the Data connection. The advice is to try using a browser.

The configuration shown in this guide is already designed to make the tethering / hotspot. In case of problems, you might think to modify the “APN type” option with the single parameter “default” or with “default, supl, dun”. If, on the other hand, you are unable to surf in LTE, you may have to act on the “Preferred network type” option.

Otherwise, this guide only focuses on generic basic configuration which can fit a bit for all devices. If you are looking for detailed instructions for your specific model, we recommend that you download the official Kena Mobile application and, once logged in, take a look at the “Support”> “Configure phone” section. From here it is in fact possible to search for your device and get detailed instructions with a lot of screenshots.