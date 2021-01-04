Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s millionaire snow vacation

- Advertisement -

Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are enjoying an expensive winter break in Aspen, Colorado. The matriarch of the famous clan and her two famous daughters rented a luxurious mansion on the mountain for USD 450,000 per month.

While they likely won’t stay for the full month, the media American family, accompanied by Kylie’s 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, and other friends, has been there for at least four days. This is how the sisters have shown it in their networks.

The spectacular mansion, built in 2020, has seven bedrooms and seven full baths, as well as a bowling alley, pool, movie theater, and spa. There are also two additional bathrooms and a four-car garage, according to the site. Page Six.

Kylie, 23, gave fans a tour of her home on her Instagram stories, showcasing the jaw-dropping views of the Rocky Mountains, as well as the cozy comforts of the home, like its various outdoor spaces.

Both 25-year-old Kendall and Kylie are taking advantage of exclusive access to the slopes by snowboarding on their snow days, but the photos show Kendall much better than Kylie when it comes to extreme sports. However, a video from Instagram shows that little Stormi is also a lover of winter sports.

It was last December 29 when aboard a private jet, the four Jenners arrived ready to enjoy a few cold days at a luxurious resort in the city of Colorado, a place chosen at this time of year by many Hollywood celebrities.

In fact, the sisters and their mother have enjoyed the end of the year parties in that place and they have been seen as the most fun practicing sports such as snowboarding, a discipline in which Kylie and Kendall have proven to be all experts -although They have also had one or another fall-, as they have registered themselves in their social networks.

Of course, both Kendall and Kylie have not missed the opportunity to show off their incredible looks for the snow and through their Instagram profiles they have been seen as glamorous in incredible thermal sets.

Kylie was more risky than her sister and shared images of her posing in a sensual bikini in the heated pool of her spectacular rented house.

But not only courts and sports equipment are these days for the Jenners, they have also had moments to enjoy another of their favorite hobbies, shopping. Kendall was photographed spending money on exclusives Aspen boutiques to recharge after snow activities.

