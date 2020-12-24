KFC has launched a cube-shaped gaming PC that also heats the chicken

- Advertisement -

“KFC and Cooler Master have presented a cube-shaped gaming-oriented computer that also heats up chicken “. This phrase that you have just read surely you never expected and less expected to read on a technology journalism website. KFC launched a marketing campaign on Twitter talking about this “KFConsole” at the beginning of this year.

KFConsole: a computer that heats up chicken

Casing KFConsole It has been made by Cooler Master, and it may be that its main feature – and most striking – is its patented Chicken Chamber to keep it warm. “Never risk letting your chicken get cold again thanks to this patented Chicken Chamber system,” read the description. Bill with an original design with a black and red finish, with a tapered look at the bottom like a real KFC cube.

This equipment uses a module Intel NUC 9 Extreme (which we could see in the Razer Tomahawk) made up of an Intel Core processor accompanied by a graphics card Nvidia GeForce RTX signed by Asus promising to reach a 4K resolution or 240 Hz, and with it, the RayTracing as a good console also boasts. All of this is seasoned with a 1TB capacity SSD signed by Seagate.

Apart from tall these specifications, the key feature and why it has become viral, is that it has a chicken warmer, which resembles a tray on a grill. It has a special chamber that can heat what looks like two small wings using “natural heat and air flow,” according to Cooler Master.

Availability and price

There is no word on when, or even if, this PC will sell, much less any word on the price. However, a well-equipped Intel NUC9 Extreme is known to cost about $ 3,100, so all indications are that you’ll have to spend to make fried chicken memes with your KFC console in case you decide to buy it.