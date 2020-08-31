Killarney Chamber of Commerce has expressed disappointment over an incident that took place on Saturday night in which a large group of people were drinking and raving on a street in the town and ignoring social segregation.

A video of the Killarney incident was widely circulated on social media.

In a statement, Killarney Chamber of Commerce said the majority of people and businesses in the town are adhering to public health guidelines.

It was “disgraceful behavior,” Killarney Mayor Brendan Cronin said.

The Mayor of Killarney said that businesses and people are doing their best to protect people at home and that those who want to keep Killarney safe have been shown disrespect.

In the video circulated on social media, a person was seen rattling on top of a defibrillator box.

It was an “unfortunate incident”, Independent TD Michael Healy-Ray told RTÉ Radio 1.

The Deputy said that what happened could be used to persuade the Government to reopen pubs.