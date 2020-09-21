Tech News

Killer whales attack numerous boats in the Strait of Gibraltar, the video

By Brian Adam
According to authorities, groups of killer whales attacked boats in the Strait of Gibraltar, the area between Spain and Morocco. In one particular case, cetaceans attacked a boat for more than an hour, biting off pieces of the rudder and breaking pieces of the engine and rudder.

The noise was really frightening“, says Victoria Morris, survived one of the killer whales attacks in July on a 14-meter boat, during an interview with the Observer newspaper. “They were ramming the keel, there was this horrible echo, I thought they might flip the boat. This deafening noise was used to communicate with each other, whistling at each other.

This is not normal behaviorexperts told the newspaper. “It is crazy for killer whales to pull out a piece of a fiberglass rudder“Marine biologist of the University of Seville Rocío Espada told the newspaper.”I have seen these killer whales grow up as children, I know their life stories, I have never seen or heard of attacks.

Killer whales attacked a number of ships in the region over the summer. The reason for this is unclear, although several sources told the newspaper that they believed the whales were “angry”. The greatest damage, however, has always been done by humans. According to the Observer, fewer than 50 killer whales remain in the region, due to noise and contamination from the maritime and fishing industries.

