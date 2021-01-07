Kim Kardashian hired Hollywood’s most feared lawyer to end her relationship with Kanye West: “Divorce is imminent”

- Advertisement -

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would go their separate ways after eight years of relationship, four children together and millions at stake. Several sources confirmed to the American site Page Six that “divorce is imminent” for the powerful Hollywood couple, and Kardashian hired the divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser.

“They keep it discreet, but they are done,” an informant told the aforementioned media. “Kim hired Laura Wasser and they are in talks to reach an agreement.”

The 40-year-old American media outlet has not been seen wearing her wedding ring, and Kanye, 43, stayed on his $ 14 million Wyoming ranch over the holidays instead of spending that time with the Kardashian family, who It generated criticism for its extravagant and massive celebrations in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Kim got Kanye to go there [Wyoming] so that they could live separate lives and quietly fix things for parting and divorcing. For her the relationship is over“Continued the source in statements to Page Six.

The person close to the marriage added that while Kim has done a lot in the past to protect and help Kanye deal with his mental health issues, now he said “enough.” It should be remembered that Kardashian in addition to owning a cosmetics and clothing brand that generates millions a year in addition studying to become a lawyer.

“He takes his career in law as well as his campaign for prison reform seriously. Meanwhile, Kanye is running for president and says stupid things, and she’s had enough. “added the informant to the US media.

Meanwhile, a separate source said that the controversial American rapper and producer, who grew increasingly uncomfortable and irritated by the exaggerated life of luxury in his wife’s family, “He wants nothing to do with them”.

Kanye reluctantly showed up for his wife’s extravagant 40th birthday on a private island in Tahiti last October.. He was there for a couple of hours and left. “He was late and left early, he would not appear in any of his Instagram photos. All he did was bring the hologram of Kim’s father, Robert Kardashian, and then he got out of there as fast as he could, “the source added to Page Six.

Apparently, according to the American press, the biggest stumbling block in the couple’s divorce settlement talks could be at their family home in Calabasas, California, which underwent a total redesign devised by Kanye and that Architectural Digest magazine He described it as “an oasis of purity and light.”

The powerful and popular couple worked in their all-white minimalist mansion with renowned Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt. They paid $ 40 million for the imposing property and spent $ 20 million on renovations.

This would be the third divorce for Kim Kardashian. He previously hired Wasser, who also represented stars like Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears and Johnny Depp, for his divorce from the NBA player, Kris Humphries, after her fleeting 72-day marriage in 2011. Before Humphries, the businesswoman married Damon Thomas, a music producer, with whom she had a three-year relationship.

But the powerful and feared Los Angeles divorce attorney is known for advocating for her famous clients to negotiate and reach a confidential settlement before divorce documents are filed in court and made public in the press.

For its part, the siteTMZ was something more cautious than Page Six and pointed out today that Kardashian and West are going to marriage therapy and that divorce is an option on the table, but maintained that they have not yet decided to legally separate.

Instead, the magazine People He stated that Kardashian is already preparing to file for a divorce. “She has had enough and wants some space to figure out her future,” said one of the unidentified sources of the publication. “He’s fine. He’s sad, but okay. He knows that the inevitable will happen and he knows that it will happen soon “he added.

The rumors surrounding the marriage of West and Kardashian followed one another throughout 2020, especially because of West’s outlandish announcement that he wanted to run for president of the United States. West’s baffling political aspirations coupled with highly erratic and unpredictable behavior on social media have sounded alarms around the mental health of the talented musician, who suffers from bipolar disorder.

In recent months, the couple were already living separate lives and their crisis had a difficult solution.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in May 2014 in an extravagant, million-dollar ceremony at a palace in Florence, Italy. They have four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, who turns 3 next week, and Psalm, 19 months.

