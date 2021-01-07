Kim Kardashian was shown on social networks despite rumors of a probable divorce

- Advertisement -

In this 2021, Kim kardashian put the rumors of a probable divorce aside and you are focusing on your physical health. And, to start this year in the most active way, the businesswoman and her sister, Khloé Kardashian, partnered to exercise.

“Sisters Intensive Training Begins This Month!” Kardashian posted last Tuesday, the same day as a tabloid article. Page Six claimed that the television star and rapper Kanye West are looking to separate.

The businesswoman, who revealed in February last year that she stopped eating meat, said that throughout the month of January, both her diet and the way she exercises will have a drastic change.

“[Una dieta] plant-based and two daily workouts for 30 days to get your mind and body off to a good start this year, ”Kardashian expressed through her Instagram stories. In these he also tagged Khloé and her coach Melissa Alcantara, with whom she has worked since May 2017.

As reported by the tabloid, the television star Kim Kardashian is willing to end her marriage to rapper Kanye West. According to that medium, the couple keeps the secret under seven keys, but the divorce is a fact. Inclusive, Kim hired Laura Wasser, an attorney who has already represented celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, and Britney Spears, in their respective divorces.

“They keep it low-key, but they’re done. Kim hired Laura Wasser and they are in talks to reach an agreement, “an informant told the aforementioned media.

According to the US site, there are other indications that the shaky marriage is in its final days. On the one hand, The 40-year-old model was not wearing her wedding ring. For his part, the 43-year-old rapper spent the end of the year parties at his Wyoming ranch, in what would have been a request from Kardashian to step back and start preparing for the divorce proceedings..

“Kim got Kanye to go there [Wyoming] so that they could live separate lives and quietly fix things for parting and divorcing. For her the relationship ended, “continued the source in statements to Page Six.

The person close to the marriage added that although Kim has done a lot in the past to protect and help Kanye deal with his mental health issues, Kardashian has had enough. It should be remembered that Kardashian, in addition to owning a cosmetics and clothing brand that generates millions a year, is also studying to become a lawyer.

“He takes his career in law as well as his campaign for prison reform seriously. Meanwhile, Kanye is running for president and says stupid things, and she has had enough ”, added the informant to the American media.

Meanwhile, a separate source said that the American producer, who grew increasingly uncomfortable and irritated by the exaggerated life of luxury in his wife’s family, “wants nothing to do with them.”

An example of this occurred at Kim’s birthday party, when Kanye reluctantly showed up for his wife’s extravagant 40th birthday on a private island. Not only that, but he was only there for a few hours and then he left.

“He was late and left earlier, would not appear in any of his Instagram photos. All he did was bring the hologram of Kim’s father, Robert Kardashian, and then he got out of there as fast as he could, “the source added to Page Six.

