Kindli, the social network where good actions are popular

If we review the social networks that exist at the moment, we see that each one covers different aspects. On Instagram we have varieties focused on photography and video, while on Twitter the subject is more about reading and writing. TikTok represents fun, dances and even funny videos while on Facebook we have a network for people to meet. However, today we will present you a very interesting social network focused on good deeds.

Her name is Kindli and her focus is on showing the good deeds of people given around the world and promoting donation for these activities.

The social network of good deeds

Although in all social networks we can come across stories in audio, video or photographs that talk about charity events, these do not focus on it. That is, if we want to see completely positive publications, there is no platform that we can expressly go to for this. Thinking about it, Kindli appears as a way to promote donations and show the world that good things happen too.

The idea of ​​this application is to motivate users through the content that is published on the platform. Kindli has a common section for all users where a group of app curators highlight videos on a daily basis. This helps encourage donations to causes and activities to help people in need. Donations are made through Kindli cards, which you can send to any user for whatever amount you want.

In order to keep the social network clean and comply with being a hub of positive content and good deeds, the platform has very strict rules. In that sense, political or racist content is not allowed. Also, messages that can be considered negative are prohibited, so if you have something unfriendly to comment on, it is better to abstain.

If you are looking for a different social network alternative, Kindli is the perfect option. The app is not yet available in all countries, but it works on iOS and Android.

.