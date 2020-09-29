Kirby Fighters 2 Review: A new brawler for Nintendo Switch

For some years now, the videogame existence of Kirby it is proceeding along two tracks that are essentially separate. The first is that of regular series platformer, whose terminus coincides, to date, with the release of Kirby: Star Allies, a fairly controversial episode. The second track, on the other hand, pursues a philosophy aimed at recovering, in an expanded and standalone form, some of the minigames designed to accompany the single player campaigns of the aforementioned main titles. This is the case of Team Kirby in Action, first studied as an appendix of Kirby: Planet Robobot, then converted into the more substantial Team Kirby Clash Deluxe for Nintendo 3DS and finally ferried on Switch with the name of Super Kirby Clash.

The same fate befell Kirby Fighters, also born in the shadow of a great adventure (Kirby: Triple Deluxe, specifically) only to shine with its own light in the larger garments of Kirby Fighters Deluxe, again for pocket consoles. The only thing missing was the transition to the home hybrid, which the Kyoto house remedied a few days ago with the digital-only release of Kirby Fighters 2, unpublished iteration that can be purchased at a cost of € 19.99. A chapter number two that tastes like a sequel only up to a certain point: in this sense, the progressive number has little value. Having said that, some small news, inside the package, is certainly not lacking.

Hobbling profession

Before getting to the point, we should quickly recall the playful core of this “newborn” series. In practice we are on the side of brawler, so from a minimum of two to a maximum of four Kirbys find themselves in the same arena with a fixed shot in order to fill themselves with barrel. The references to the recipe of Super Smash Bros. are evident: in fact every match is a contamination between fighting game and platform game, with lots of healing and offensive objects that appear continuously within the scenario.

The difference, if anything, is that they are the health bars to define the course of the match, therefore not losing those who are thrown beyond the limits of the screen, but those who remain out of energy (they can still try to return to the race in the form of a ghost, attacking one of the rivals still alive). Each player can obviously select their avatar from a decent roster of characters, who are nothing but gods Kirbys differ in appearance and fighting skills. Everyone is equally capable of defending and dodging, where attack moves characterize every single gimmick. It ranges from swordsman to bomber, from magician to archer, up to more creative variants – in both cosmetic and offensive terms – such as Kirby artist and Kirby wrestler.

There Battles mode of Kirby Fighters 2 is essentially what has been written so far: if you want to take the field with some friends, the local multiplayer for four users, in teams (two against two) or in an “all against all” setup. “Battles” is not, however, the true specific of the production, which on the contrary houses in a cooperative Story Mode tailored for the occasion, called Fatal Rivals.

Paired with a second player – a real partner or a PC impersonated by the computer – you have to climb a thirty-story tower with the aim of reaching and defeating the evil villain duo consisting of King DeDeDe and Meta Knight. The structure of the campaign vaguely emulates that of roguelite, since ideally each run should be enjoyed in one go, acquiring experience and passive perks from battle to battle, level after level up to the final battle. In reality, then, the reliefs are abundant, including check points that can be conquered at the end of the (few) intermediate boss fights and the possibility of pausing the climb at any time. Complete Kirby Fighters 2 mode A player, whose name already says practically everything. All alone, in this case it is necessary to excel in nine fights in a row, the difficulty of which must be set before starting to fight, establishing the degree of aggression of the enemy AI.

Much ado about nothing

We don’t want to dwell too much on the opportunity to play 2vs2 battles of Kirby Fighters 2 also online, as, once connected, the title suffers from the same, unjustifiable performance problems – lag, in particular – already encountered a year ago during the review of Super Kirby Clash, such as to make the experience online a real torture. As for the methods described in the previous paragraph, the effort by HAL Laboratory to look for new solutions to vary an offer should at least be appreciated, the big limit of which, however, permeates every single portion of the game and is therefore really difficult to cross. We mean, needless to say, to the paucity of the combat system itself, potpourri of slow movements and actions more pleasant to see than to perform Joy-Con in the hand.

We must clearly take into account the target to which the title intends to address, namely that audience of very young people to whom the technicalities of a refined fighting game may not go too well. Even in this perspective, however, Kirby Fighters 2 turns out to be a truly inconsistent product, which we would not define simple – simplistic, if anything – but rather banal and extremely chaotic. The matches alternate without leaving their mark, so much so that not even the few fighters and unlockable scenarios will likely serve to keep the interest in the challenge high beyond a handful of “hit and run” sessions. It remains to be admired, artistically speaking, the usual care placed in the works centered on the rosy darling, between a colorful and perky graphic sector and a musical selection in pure Dream Land style. Not much compared to the approximately twenty euros required.