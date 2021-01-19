Kiwi Browser, the Android browser that supports Chrome extensions

- Advertisement -

We all know that the mobile and desktop browser market is led by Google’s options. In addition, it is an area without too many novel alternatives that manage to attract the attention of users. However, there are always interesting applications and recently we have found one capable of running Chrome extensions from Android.

Its name is Kiwi Browser and it is a browser for Android based on Chromium, with a feature that is worth trying.

Chrome extensions on Android? It’s possible!

One of the main attractions of Google Chrome as a browser is the possibility of enhancing it through add-ons or extensions. These are small pieces of software that are incorporated into the browser and endow them with new functionalities. In our days it is everyday that we use extensions in Chrome and other browsers for various tasks. However, this was not available for Android, until now.

Kiwi Browser is a great alternative, because in addition to its compatibility with extensions, it is very friendly and safe. Additionally, we are talking about a completely free mobile browser available at the link at the end of this article.

The process to get Chrome extensions to work on Android with Kiwi Browser is pretty straightforward. To get started, once installed, open a page and enter the following in the address bar: chrome: // extensions

This will take you to a page where you will have a switch in the upper right corner identified as “Developer Mode” or “Developer Mode”, activate it.

Now, go to the Chrome store and install the extension you want, touching the “Ok” option in the warning message that appears before installing.

The extension will install without problems, however, you can check that the process has been successful by going to the “Extensions” section of the menu. This way you will be able to incorporate extensions that generally work from the computer on your Android.

To get Kiwi Browser, follow this link.

.