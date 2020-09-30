Latest news

KKR makes a risky bet on life in the 20th century office

By Brian Adam
0
4
KKR makes a risky bet on life in the 20th century office
Kkr Makes A Risky Bet On Life In The 20th

Must Read

Android

Google reveals how it will be the installation of apps in Android 12

Abraham - 0
Google has announced that it will make one of the most anticipated changes by users and app developers, which will appear in Android 12....
Read more
Communication

Fiber rates vs unlimited data: can we hire just one?

Brian Adam - 0
Unlimited data rates are here to stay. At the gates of the massive activation of 5G, with more speed, more capacity and less latency,...
Read more
Communication

Realme prepares the fastest USB charger for laptops and mobiles

Brian Adam - 0
He record to create a USB C charger with fast charge it has been surpassed year after year. Currently, the fastest charger on the...
Read more
Entertainment

30 Xbox One Games Coming In October: Star Wars Squadrons, Watch Dogs Legion And Other Expected Releases On Microsoft Console

Abraham - 0
It's time to close the October releases with the games that will be released on Xbox One . A list that will not differ...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The news of the death of the London offices is greatly exaggerated. At least that’s what KKR thinks. In order for your newly acquired 5% in Great Portland Estates real estate to be profitable, the changes caused by the virus will have to be reversed. The exodus from London offices is in its second wave. Nearly half of employees work from home every day, compared to just a quarter on the continent, according to Morgan Stanley. And although banks like JP Morgan have asked their staff to return to the office, a spike in infections has slowed it down. Shares of London office owners are down 30% since January. Hence KKR’s opportunistic interest in Great Portland Estates, and the recent increase in Brookfield’s stake in British Land.

The KKR movement has two problems. One is that taking small stakes like this is not why your partners pay handsome management fees. The other is that Great Portland Estates only collected 74% of its office rents in June, up from 100% in 2019. A more pessimistic view is reflected in the implied yield. In March, their rents gave a return of 4.5%. Before Monday’s big rise, the stock was trading 36% off the NAV, implying a return of more than 6%. Since returns go up when property values ​​go down, it indicates that investors may be expecting a collapse in rents.

Great Portland can cope with unpaid rents and empty offices better than most. It has relatively low leverage and, unlike British Land and Land Securities, limited exposure to retail assets. It also has considerable room for maneuver. Asset prices are expected to plunge 68%, twice what the market expects, before debt pacts are breached.

They could all be right: enough workers could come back so that the drop in rents isn’t too painful. But given the scope for telecommuting to last, KKR takes a fair amount of risk.

>

Related Articles

Latest news

Gaeltacht actor on British film magazine’s ‘new star’ list

Brian Adam - 0
Dónall Ó Héalaí, who has received an IFTA nomination for 'best lead actor' for his role in Arracht, has been named on Screen International...
Read more
Latest news

‘We’ll eat Christmas dinner here if necessary’ – Debenhams women standing in Galway

Brian Adam - 0
One campaigner gives us an insight into how things are at the forefront of the Debenhams workers' protest in Galway ...
Read more
Android

Google reveals how it will be the installation of apps in Android 12

Abraham - 0
Google has announced that it will make one of the most anticipated changes by users and app developers, which will appear in Android 12....
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©