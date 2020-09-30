Health

KN95 masks will remain with us until December 31: why were they going to stop being marketed and why they will continue to do so

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A few days ago, the media was filled with articles and reports on the “goodbye to NK95 masks”. According to current regulations, September 30 was the last day that these masks could be marketed in the country and that raised a huge media and social dust storm. Finally, the Government has taken action on the matter and the “goodbye” of these masks will not happen at least until the end of the year.

What happened to these masks? Why would they stop marketing and why will they continue to do so?

A temporary solution to an exceptional problem

Alex Mecl Oj6nofh9obo Unsplash Alex Mecl

In the middle of the pandemic and with a huge shortage of medical supplies, the government realized that there were not enough personal protective equipment (PPE) with the regulatory CE marking. The CE marking is an indicator that the product has exceeded minimum safety requirements by having the technical specifications established by Regulation (EU) 2016/425.

Under normal conditions, manufacturers who want to sell in the European Union must obtain this marking in a member country. It is something that happens regularly in all the major markets of the world such as the United States or China. Countries establish requirements and companies adapt to them. To those who want, depending on where they usually sell their products because these standards do not have to coincide with each other and it is often expensive to obtain the certificate.

When the General Secretariat of Industry verified that there were ‘homologated’ products on the market (but that they did not have the CE marking and could not be marketed), it issued an “exceptional and temporary” resolution allowed the use and commercialization of a series of products “Even though the conformity assessment procedures, including the affixing of the CE marking, have not been fully carried out according to the harmonized standards.”

Industry opened one, “it has been found that the supply of these products has improved considerably.” However, until the news broke a few days ago, many pharmacies, public administrations and distributors were not aware that their sale would be prohibited in the coming days. Faced with this problem and emphasizing that it is an administrative problem, the Government has moved token extending the deadline until the end of the year.

With some nuances, yes: this extension will only affect purchases by public administrations made before October 1 (although they have not yet been served) and the stock – public or private – that is in the country before that date. That is, sellers and administrations will have three more months to put orders in order and sell the stock they have accumulated.

