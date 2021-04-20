Know all the details of the realme 7, the gamer smartphone that arrived in Peru

- Advertisement -

Smartphones continue to think of online titles such as Free Fire, PUBG, Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone. Although several of these titles were designs to work on low-end mobiles, there are players who bet on more powerful cell phones for long gaming sessions, and that is where the realme 7.

The realme 7 It has a Mediatek Helio G95 processor, capable of playing video games with high-quality graphics on a 6.5-inch screen with Full HD resolution. To this should be added the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Some technical details of the realme 7 (Diffusion)

The battery of the realme 7 It is 5000 mAH, enough to use the phone intensively for almost 48 hours. It also has DART technology that allows you to charge to 50% in just 26 minutes.

In the photographic realm, the device has four main 64MP cameras together. In terms of design, it provides a pleasant experience for those who prefer a less fragile mobile, with a misty blue finish that changes in tone and pattern according to the light.

The realme 7 It is available in retail stores such as Ripley, Oechsle, Tottus and Metro at a price of S / 1,098 soles and has a promotion with Entel Peru that allows it to be purchased for S / 949 soles in a plan of S / 49.90 soles. You can also find it on platforms such as Linio and Mercado Libre.

More details about realme

In the last two years, realme managed to position itself among young people in 61 markets in Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America, surpassing 70 million users.

“Dare to Leap” (Dare to jump) is the concept that characterizes the brand, because it seeks to grow together with young people in order to break boundaries and create more possibilities as long as they dare to jump.

