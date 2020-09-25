EntertainmentLatest newsTech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

Know the trick to add Paint to WhatsApp Web and edit photos

By Abraham
0
12
Chrome Paint Extension For Whatsapp Web
Chrome Paint Extension For Whatsapp Web

Abraham

The classic Paint we all know from Windows can now be integrated into WhatsApp Web to edit and share photos.

Chrome Paint extension for WhatsApp Web
(Photo: Redaction)

Before the awesome editing apps and Photoshop, we all used Paint ; a Windows computer program that allowed you to make drawings, creations and even edit photos. Of course they were simple tools but on more than one occasion it will have gotten you out of trouble. Well, did you know that Paint can be integrated into WhatsApp Web?

Read: Did you know that each crew member color in Among Us has a meaning?

WhatsApp Web Paint

One of the disadvantages of WhatsApp Web is that, when you want to share a photo and attach it, the page does not have an image editor as in the mobile version of WhatsApp , so there is no opportunity to make adjustments or improve it. In traditional WhatsApp , before sending a photo you have the option to crop it, edit it, add text, put a filter or even draw pictures.

WhatsApp Web Paint
mobile whatsapp photo editor

Luckily there is a simple trick that we share here to be able to edit photos on WhatsApp Web before sending it with the help of Paint . Although it is not the classic Windows Paint, it is exactly the same, with the same tools and settings. To do this you have to install an extension to Google Chrome that we share here: Paint for WhatsApp Web.

How to use Paint on WhatsApp Web?

Once the extension is installed, which is completely safe, you will notice that when you right-click on the main menu a new “Paint” button will appear. With it you can make creations and edit without leaving WhatsApp Web . The following is very simple and intuitive:

1. Click on the “Edit and share with Paint for WhatsApp Web” button.
2. A new Chrome tab will open with all the features of Paint.
3. Edit as you like: draw pictures, add text, change colors, add shapes, whatever you want.
4. Once your creation is finished, click on the “Share” button on the upper left side and choose which contacts you want to receive this photo. And ready.

WhatsApp Web Paint
Kitty photo in Chrome Paint extension for WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp Web Paint
Chrome Paint extension for WhatsApp Web

As you may have noticed, it is a very simple way to edit and share images on WhatsApp Web. You can also download them to share them on other social networks without limits that your Telcel Unlimited Friend gives you , such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.

If you still have doubts about how to use Paint for WhatsApp Web;  Here we share an explanatory video of the extension.

