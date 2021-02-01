Know what data WhatsApp will not share with Facebook

- Advertisement -

Do you have doubts if WhatsApp will share your data with Facebook? Every time someone buys a cell phone, they always tend to install the messaging application so that you can chat with a large part of your contacts. However, in order to use the program, you must accept its new 2021 conditions.

In case you do not confirm that you agree with the security policies of WhatsApp , the app will invite you to uninstall the chat from your smartphone.

What will the app do with Facebook ? When you accept the conditions of WhatsApp , it will be able to share your personal data, such as number, age, name and nicknames of your group, with the social network of Mark Zuckerberg.

What things will not share WhatsApp with Facebook ? Through an image he has shared a list of things that he will never take from your conversations again. Here we will mention them to you.

WHAT DATA WHATSAPP WILL NOT SHARE WITH FACEBOOK

Many people have moved to Telegram after WhatsApp activated its new 2021 policies. What will the app not share with Facebook?

WhatsApp informs that it cannot see your conversations, much less listen to the audios you send since it activates end-to-end encryption in all its conversations.

WhatsApp also informs that it does not keep any type of record of the calls you receive or those that you have missed during the day.

These are the things that WhatsApp will not share with Facebook. (Photo: WhatsApp)