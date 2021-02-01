Social NetworksFacebookTech NewsWhatsApp

Know what data WhatsApp will not share with Facebook

Pdsyh4wdyzhcrdued67whwbj2m.jpg

Do you have doubts if WhatsApp will share your data with Facebook? Every time someone buys a cell phone, they always tend to install the messaging application so that you can chat with a large part of your contacts. However, in order to use the program, you must accept its new 2021 conditions.

In case you do not confirm that you agree with the security policies of WhatsApp, the app will invite you to uninstall the chat from your smartphone.

What will the app do with Facebook? When you accept the conditions of WhatsApp, it will be able to share your personal data, such as number, age, name and nicknames of your group, with the social network of Mark Zuckerberg.

What things will not share WhatsApp with Facebook? Through an image he has shared a list of things that he will never take from your conversations again. Here we will mention them to you.

WHAT DATA WHATSAPP WILL NOT SHARE WITH FACEBOOK

Many people have moved to Telegram after WhatsApp activated its new 2021 policies. What will the app not share with Facebook?

  • WhatsApp informs that it cannot see your conversations, much less listen to the audios you send since it activates end-to-end encryption in all its conversations.
  • WhatsApp also informs that it does not keep any type of record of the calls you receive or those that you have missed during the day.
These are the things that WhatsApp will not share with Facebook. (Photo: WhatsApp)
  • Another detail is that WhatsApp does not see your location in real time or share it with Facebook.
  • WhatsApp also does not share your contacts with Facebook. That means, if you decide to see which friends of yours are on the social network, you must activate the option from the same Mark Zuckerberg page.
  • It informs that each person can download the data to their mobile devices.
