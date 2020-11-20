Kobo Nia Review: The most comprehensive budget ebook reader

There is a reason why ebook readers have seen an increase in popularity in recent years: convenience and ease of use. These are accessories that allow you to take books up to 1000 pages everywhere, in addition to the numerous discounts offered on digital stores that are coveted by enthusiasts and result in significant savings.

Kobo has played a very important role in this market: the partnership with Mondadori has dramatically increased the popularity of its ebook readers. Over the years, the brand has expanded its catalog with many models, which can satisfy virtually everyone’s size and price needs. In the lower segment we find the Kobo Nia, who kept us company for a few days and we talk about today.

All in one hand

The Kobo Nia is the entry level model of the lineup and, despite having a price in our opinion a little too high (99.99 euros), it is an excellent solution for those who want a simple ebook reader, without too advanced features, with a fairly large screen and able to guarantee a comfortable, lightweight and above all portable reading experience.

The display, of course based on E Ink technology, is 6 inches with a density of 212 ppi. This last data becomes evident only to the eye of the most attentive reader, who may notice a few more pixels in the rounded characters, but we can say without hesitation that it is an absolutely superfluous aspect that cannot affect a purchase, unlike the net diagonal of the display that for many may seem too small, especially when compared with the pages of paper books.

An important aspect to consider is that the display is illuminated by five white LEDs, which do not allow you to set the light temperature, a particularly useful function if you read at night. Obviously, as also happens on the other models, it is also possible to completely deactivate the lighting to obtain the visual rendering similar to that of paper.

In terms of construction, the Kobo Nia is very compact: it measures 112.4 x 159.3 x 9.2mm and weighs 172g. The size can obviously increase if you decide to buy one of the colorful Sleep Cover, available at 19.99 euros, which in addition to giving a little color to the ebook reader, also offer protection, although the Kobos are known for their resistance. The Smart Covers also allow you to quickly activate and deactivate reading: just open or close the screen that it turns on and off by itself.

The rear body is characterized by classic knurled texture which increases grip and prevents the Kobo Nia from slipping out of your hands, a really good choice that the manufacturer has also taken up on the other models.

The choice of inserting the on and off button on the lower part of the body, near the microUSB socket for charging, is not fully convincing. We admit that at first this positioning surprised us, and we struggled to understand how to turn it on, and in all likelihood, like us, other users will have done the same. Probably moving the button to the side would have made everything more immediate, as well as simple.

The data sheet is completed by a 1000 mAh battery, able to guarantee an autonomy of weeks. This is where the very low power consumption of the E Ink screen comes into play, making it virtually impossible to download the Kobo completely, especially if you connect it to your PC from time to time. From this point of view you can sleep peacefully: autonomy also makes it unnecessary to carry the charger with you if you are traveling.

Software

Kobo Nira shares software with other models in the range. The OS is virtually identical and gives you access to an infinite range of functions – you can choose between 12 different fonts and 50 sizes, as well as functions to adjust sharpness, thickness and line spacing. The internal vocabulary is also present here: in fact, just hold down on a word to see the definition.

Kobo has made the software one of the strong points of its ebook readers, which support fifteen file formats (including ePubs, which are the lightest and most complete also in terms of information on books). The transfer does not require any special software: simply connect the device to your PC and marry the files as it happens on any USB stick.

The Kobo is able to provide information on the reading status, as well as a series of interesting statistics on the percentage of completion of the book and chapters, the time remaining and an average of minutes per session.

There is also a WiFi module that allows you to download books from the Kobo Store, but also to access tips and articles saved with Pocket, the service that allows you to save any article on the web and then read it on the Kobo.