Tech News

Kodifi, an application to encrypt files in Windows

By Brian Adam
0
18
2020 12 09 16 49 57.jpg
2020 12 09 16 49 57.jpg

Must Read

Apple

The development of the AirPods Max took 4 years, according to a …

Brian Adam - 0
Apple began development of the newly introduced AirPods Max more than four years ago, according to tweets from a former Apple engineer. Rumors that Apple...
Read more
Apps

The 10 most viral videos on TikTok this 2020

Brian Adam - 0
TikTok has revealed which were the most viral content of 2020, the videos that have been the most successful on the social network in...
Read more
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S21 series will debut a faster and larger fingerprint reader

Abraham - 0
Yesterday we could see some official leaked videos of the next Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra. Today the well-known source of leaks...
Read more
Tech News

Kodifi, an application to encrypt files in Windows

Brian Adam - 0
When it comes to information security, it never seems to be enough. This means that, as long as your computer is...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

When it comes to information security, it never seems to be enough. This means that, as long as your computer is not slowed down by the load of the processes that you occupy in protecting the system, everything is valid. However, the application that we will present to you next will not demand your computer, even if it has few resources. Furthermore, with its help, you can encrypt files to keep them protected.

Its name is Kodifi and it will allow you to block access to any file and protect it under a password.

Encrypt files in seconds from Windows

kodifi window

kodifi window

Encryption is nothing more than a process that distorts the data in a file in order to make it inaccessible or unreadable. Furthermore, it will only be possible to decrypt it to access it, with the use of the encryption key. So, with this function we have the possibility to protect any file and prevent others from opening it.

All this that we mentioned above is made possible by Kodifi, a simple application with which you will become familiar in seconds. It is a light, easy and also free application that will allow you to keep your sensitive information well protected.

The Kodifi interface is based on a small window where we will have 3 available fields and two buttons. The fields in question refer to the directory where the file is located, the output directory, and the encryption key. In this last field, you will have to enter the password with which you want to protect your file.

The available buttons are Decrypt and Encrypt, the first we will use to decrypt the files and the second to encrypt them. So, when uploading your file you will only have to enter the key and click on Encrypt. Otherwise if you want to free it to open it, if so, press Decrypt and enter the password.

This way you can protect your files from the view of unauthorized third parties.

To get Kodifi, follow this link.

.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apple

The development of the AirPods Max took 4 years, according to a …

Brian Adam - 0
Apple began development of the newly introduced AirPods Max more than four years ago, according to tweets from a former Apple engineer. Rumors that Apple...
Read more
Apps

The 10 most viral videos on TikTok this 2020

Brian Adam - 0
TikTok has revealed which were the most viral content of 2020, the videos that have been the most successful on the social network in...
Read more
Apple

Steven Sinofsky Former Windows CEO: Apple’s M1 Macs are like a Tesla Roadster of computer Science ...

Abraham - 0
Apple's new Mac computers with the M1 chip are causing a stir in the technology world. Now the former Windows boss Steven Sinofsky gets...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©