Kodifi, an application to encrypt files in Windows

When it comes to information security, it never seems to be enough. This means that, as long as your computer is not slowed down by the load of the processes that you occupy in protecting the system, everything is valid. However, the application that we will present to you next will not demand your computer, even if it has few resources. Furthermore, with its help, you can encrypt files to keep them protected.

Its name is Kodifi and it will allow you to block access to any file and protect it under a password.

Encrypt files in seconds from Windows

Encryption is nothing more than a process that distorts the data in a file in order to make it inaccessible or unreadable. Furthermore, it will only be possible to decrypt it to access it, with the use of the encryption key. So, with this function we have the possibility to protect any file and prevent others from opening it.

All this that we mentioned above is made possible by Kodifi, a simple application with which you will become familiar in seconds. It is a light, easy and also free application that will allow you to keep your sensitive information well protected.

The Kodifi interface is based on a small window where we will have 3 available fields and two buttons. The fields in question refer to the directory where the file is located, the output directory, and the encryption key. In this last field, you will have to enter the password with which you want to protect your file.

The available buttons are Decrypt and Encrypt, the first we will use to decrypt the files and the second to encrypt them. So, when uploading your file you will only have to enter the key and click on Encrypt. Otherwise if you want to free it to open it, if so, press Decrypt and enter the password.

This way you can protect your files from the view of unauthorized third parties.

To get Kodifi, follow this link.

