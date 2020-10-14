KPN is another dish in the growing European telco shopping buffet

The European telecom shopping buffet just added a hearty Dutch main course. The private equity company EQT [que acaba de adquirir Idealista] has cast a hungry eye on KPN, Bloomberg reported Friday. With a value of 16,000 million euros including debt, the old Dutch state monopoly would be a considerable meal, all the more tough for the need to have the government on its side. Fortunately, for potential corporate raiders, there are more digestible morsels on the menu, elsewhere.

One of the ironies of the pandemic is that telecom operators are struggling financially even as demand for their services skyrockets. They are facing increasing pressure to invest in fiber optic cables or super-fast 5G mobile networks, as regulators and competitors drive prices down. Interest in buying has increased: Spain’s MásMóvil, France’s Altice Europe and Britain’s TalkTalk Telecom have received offers.

A look at the numbers explains why. With a 20% premium over Friday’s closing price, EQT could swallow KPN for just over 7 times the expected ebitda for this year: below the average 8 times multiple it has traded in recent years. Let’s assume that revenues remain stable while margins improve slightly from 45% to 48%. If EQT increased debt up to 5 times ebitda, kept capex at about a quarter of revenue, used free cash flow to pay off debt, and sold at the same multiple it bought at, it would double its capital investment of 5,400. million euros in five years, according to our calculations. That’s a passable 15% internal rate of return.

Signing such a large check in the middle of a pandemic takes guts. The Dutch government, which can veto any acquisition, adds another layer of risk. Such considerations would be even greater for BT. Although the value of the British operator’s shares has almost halved this year, an acquisition would cost some 30 billion pounds (33 billion euros), including debt, before taking into account unclear liabilities for plans of pensions.

Other firms present safer and possibly more valuable options. A 20% premium would allow financial buyers to gobble up Portugal’s Nos, Germany’s 1 & 1 Drillisch, Orange Belgium and its local rival Telenet for 7 times this year’s EBITDA or less.

Applying the same framework as for KPN, the purchase of Drillisch would give its new owner 19% per annum, while Orange Belgium would offer an even tastier return if its French parent agreed to sell. The trick will be to make sure shoppers don’t eat with their eyes.

>