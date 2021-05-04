kpn is raising prices for almost all internet subscriptions

KPN is raising the prices of almost all of its fixed internet connections. The subscriptions will become on average 1.50 euros per month more expensive, but the fastest subscription will be considerably cheaper.

The new internet prices will apply from 1 July to both new and existing KPN customers. The prices of the first four of the five KPN subscriptions for fixed internet will increase by 2.9 percent, to a maximum of around 1.50 euros per month.

The most expensive subscription with a speed of 1 Gbps will decrease in price by EUR 7.50 per month, from EUR 65 to EUR 57.50. A speed doubling from 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps now costs 1.10 euros, where it used to be 10 euros.

Increase lower than expected

According to KPN, the price increase is necessary ‘to guarantee the quality of the network in the future’. The price increase is in line with last year, says KPN, despite the fact that the use of the network has risen sharply. The price increase is lower than the increase of 2.50 euros per month that price comparator Pricewise expected .

As of August 1, fixed calls will also become more expensive at KPN: prices will increase by 1 euro per month. Customers who receive a discount keep that discount until the agreed end date. The large national fixed internet providers KPN and Ziggo raise the prices of their internet connections almost every year.

XS4ALL

The rates for the KPN brand XS4ALL are also going up: customers have to pay 1 to 2 euros more per month for their fixed internet subscriptions. The new rates will take effect at XS4ALL on 1 July.