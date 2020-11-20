Kumospace, a more natural way to hold online meetings

Although the market for online video calling and meeting services is quite large, the vast majority are very similar to each other. The experience in this area has been reduced to creating a room, sharing a link and waiting for guests to enter. Likewise, during the call we will see the camera of the person speaking and if we are in a group, everyone should have a moment to participate. In that sense, today we want to present you a tool that proposes online meetings in a more natural way.

Its name is Kumospace and it offers to connect us to a virtual space in which we can move and group with other users to interact.

A natural way to approach online meetings

If we review in detail the way in which we communicate in a video call from conventional services, it really does not seem so natural. This mechanism gives the impression of being in a conference room or event room, where one person will have the floor while the rest are silent. This is great for some situations, but for online parties, hangouts, and other events, it doesn’t seem as friendly.

This is where the Kumospace service comes into play, offering an experience very close to what we would have when sharing the same physical space. Online meetings from this service are held in a virtual space where we will manage a small box that shows our camera.

Once inside the room, you will only have to go through it as you would be physically in it. On the way you will meet other users and naturally, they will have to come closer to listen to each other. This way you will be able to generate online meetings where users interact with each other naturally, grouping together and touring the room.

So, we are talking about a totally different way of approaching online meetings and extremely useful for certain cases. If you have a pending meeting and want to make it more enjoyable and different, give Kumospace a try.

To prove it, follow this link.

.