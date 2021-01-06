Entertainment

Kylie Jenner in Aspen, Hugh Jackman and his wife in Hamptons Beach: celebrities in a click

By Brian Adam
Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, cooled off in the cold waters off New York's East Hamptons Beach, where the sea is freezing. The marriage did it in the middle of winter. The actor was shirtless while his partner wore a neoprene suit
Family outing. Jessica Alba went for a walk with her children Honor (12), Haven (9) and Hayes (3), who appears in the image with the actress who carried her backpack from the popular children
Emma Corrin visited a wedding dress shop in London, England, accompanied by the same man with whom she attended the Venice film festival. And he met Helena Bonham Carter - his partner from "The Crown" - and her boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe Coffee morning. Kristen Stewart and her partner, Dylan Meyer, were seen leaving a place where they went for breakfast. They then shared a walk through Los Feliz, California Family vacation. Kylie Jenner posed with her daughter Stormi in her arms for a photo taken during her days off in Aspen, Colorado, where she traveled with her sisters and her mother to enjoy the ski slopes Afternoon shopping. Suri Cruise, daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, walked through the center of Manhattan while strolling through exclusive New York stores shopping. The 14-year-old girl wore a light blue jacket, jeans and brown boots. In addition, he wore his mask and a black wool beret New hobby. Katie Holmes strolled the streets of New York and stopped at Washington Square Park to take pictures with her professional camera. The 42-year-old actress focused on some flowers in the park and was attentive to the images that her lens took Romantic and sporty ride. Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, walked the streets of their neighborhood in Brentwood, California. The actress and the television director wore a similar outfit: black leather sneakers, pants and leggings of the same color, and a white jumpsuit with different inscriptions Romance confirmed. After showing up together and holding hands at a friend

