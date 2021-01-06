Entertainment Kylie Jenner in Aspen, Hugh Jackman and his wife in Hamptons Beach: celebrities in a click By Brian Adam 0 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Lzkkod25d5dgxa77t5mzamxfxe.jpg Must Read HDMI 2.1 and TV: 2021 is the year of expansion, new models coming Minecraft Earth, Microsoft’s augmented reality game, to close in June How to sign out of Google on smartphones that you no longer use The Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G mid-range is now official Brian AdamProfessional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons. - Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - KEEP READING | - Advertisement - Follow us on Google News Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Related Articles Entertainment The journey of reconciliation that ended with the violent and absurd death of former Miss Venezuela Mónica Spear Brian Adam - 0 Monica Spear He thought it was time to give his marriage a second chance. Separated for a year and a half from... Read more Entertainment “Armando Manzanero did not leave a fortune”: the son of the composer clarified that there is no family lawsuit for royalties Brian Adam - 0 It seems that the rumor of constant fights finally pushed the family of Armando Manzanero, and is that one of the sons of... Read more Entertainment Rapper Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm and was admitted to the ICU Brian Adam - 0 Dr. Dre, one of the most important figures in rap history, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Los Angeles hospital... Read more WhatsApp and how the app can be hacked remotely New Years, New Look: This is what Belinda looks like in... Filtered the new S Pen designed for the Galaxy S21 Ultra... WhatsApp and the new functions that will arrive in the app... WhatsApp: how to send a voice message to several contacts at... The best messages to congratulate Christmas 2020 by WhatsApp Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe