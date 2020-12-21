Kylie Jenner was attacked while shopping in Beverly Hills: “You are a monster”

- Advertisement -

Kylie Jenner, 23, went shopping on Saturday night at a fur shop and was rebuked at the exit by a group of activists for animal rights waiting for her at the door.

The businesswoman and member of the Kardashian clan had a hard time being confronted by angry protesters while shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hils. The influencer with 201 million followers left the place and got into her white Rolls-Royce while her bodyguards protected her from the actions of the activists who decided to surround her with megaphones shouting: “You are a shame”, “You are a monster”, “the animals also have the right to live ”.

In the video you can see the group of activists who tried to get close to her and the vehicle she got into to stay safe. Despite keeping some distance from his car, there were tense moments when protesters tried to block Jenner’s path as the driver tried to pull out.

One of the bodyguards tried to push a protester off the road and seconds later the vehicle drove away with Kylie Jenner inside it.

The place TMZ reported that Kim Kardashian’s half-sister had arrived at the Moncler store, located on Rodeo Drive, one of the most expensive areas of Beverly Hills, accompanied by Corey Gamble, her mother’s boyfriend, Kris Jenner.

Sources from the aforementioned media said that “someone from the store warned the photographers about Kylie’s whereabouts, who in turn alerted the protesters, who went to wait for her when she left.”

The store had closed exclusively for the billionaire to do her Christmas shopping. As she did so, activists were already waiting for her outside, displaying signs that read: “The skin belongs to the animals that were born with it, not to the humans who steal it like you.”

It is not the first time that the influencer has faced this type of controversy. She was severely criticized last year for wearing a Saks Potts-branded fox fur coat. That time, a protester got in his way and yelled at him aggressively: “Many of the animals are tortured and killed so that you can have your coat. Something that you would probably only use once in your life having everything you have. It’s about time you stopped the torture, Kylie, ”exclaimed the activist who was later reduced by Jenner’s bodyguard.

In January, Kylie was classified as “hypocritical” by her followers on social networks when local media published that the young woman was wearing Louis Vuitton leather sneakers while asking for donations through her social networks to protect koalas and koalas. foxes that were suffering in the Australian bushfires: “More than 500 million animals have died in Australia. This is heartbreaking”, Jenner commented.

