‘Lá dár saol’ – opinion given in the first ever Irish language case in the Court of Justice of the European Union

Clarification sought on a case brought by Peadar Mac Fhlannchadha, Deputy Secretary of Conradh na Gaeilge, against the Minister for Agriculture and the State

An opinion has been delivered in the first case ever dealt with by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Irish.

Around 9.30am, in the courtroom 3 on the 6th floor of the Court in the city of Luxembourg the opinion of the Czech general counsel Michal Bobek was presented to the judges.

This is the first time since Ireland became a member of the EU in 1973 that the court has dealt with a case in Irish and the most important part of the situation from a linguistic point of view is that it has now been proven that the EU can deal with, without any difficulties, with a case in Irish.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher said “today is a day of our lives” and argued that the situation would enhance the status of the Irish language in the Union.

The case has been referred to the court for clarification as to whether a court in an EU member state has the option of refusing to grant relief in a case involving rights under European law.

Michal Bobek was of the opinion that it was up to the courts in Ireland to decide. Bobek ‘s opinion will now be considered by five judges, but the opinion of the advocate general is generally accepted in cases like this.

Peadar Mac Fhlannchadha, Deputy Secretary of Conradh na Gaeilge, took the case against the Minister for Agriculture and the State, claiming that the use of Irish on medicinal products in this country was also a breach of European directive .

The High Court in Dublin ruled in July 2019 that this state is in breach of a language obligation under European law as the use of English only on the labels and packaging of medicinal products for animals.

A decision in the High Court at the end of 2019 to refer a question arising from the case of Mac Fhlannchadha to the court in Luxembourg.

High Court Judge Úna Ní Raifeartaigh needed clarification on the question of law under European directives.

According to the preliminary opinion presented to the Court of Justice of the European Union this morning, it is up to the High Court in Dublin to decide.

“It is for the court which made the referral to ensure, in the facts and context of each individual case before it, that there is a reasonable correlation between the nature of the rights claimed, the seriousness of the infringement or injury suffered, and the nature of the remedy. sought, and, as a consequence, the type of relief she decides to grant (or, as the case may be, not to grant), in favor of the applicant, ”said Michal Bobek.

It will be some time before judgment is given in the case but it would be unusual if the preliminary opinion was not accepted.

Peadar Mac Fhlannchadha has already received the confirmation of the High Court in Ireland that the State was not yet fulfilling its obligation under the European directive.

He received this confirmation when Judge Úna Ní Raifeartaigh ruled that European law had not been properly applied in this case.

But if today ‘s preliminary opinion is accepted, the implications of that judgment will now have to be decided in the High Court.

This was the European Directive (2001/82 / EC) concerning medicinal products for animals.

Subject to that directive, issued by the European Union in 2001, data relating to animal medicinal products must be in the official language or languages ​​of the Member States in which the products are sold.

From 2022, the member states of the Union will be free to label and the State will be allowed to choose English or Irish for the labels.

Judge Úna Ní Raifeartaigh said that it may not be worthwhile to start making the packaging bilingual now that the new guidance on the subject will be introduced in 2022.

There was a question as to whether it was up to the court to decide on that, Judge Ní Raifeartaigh said.

A clear view on that issue was given in Court in Luxembourg today.