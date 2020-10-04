Lagarde has real interest rate problems ...

The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, runs to stay put. Your interest rate is at a record low. But the weakness of inflation means that the real rate, which adjusts for changes in prices, is actually increasing. This can boost the euro, the last thing Lagarde needs.

Eurozone consumer prices fell an estimated 0.3% in September from a year ago, an even larger drop than the 0.2% reported for August, according to published data from the European Union statistics office on Friday.

Special factors, including a cut in value added tax (VAT) in Germany and lower energy costs played a role. But economies damaged by the coronavirus are unlikely to generate much inflation for some time.

The euro zone is not the only place where low inflation is automatically pushing up real interest rates. But the phenomenon is more marked in the territory of Lagarde. It means that real rates in the United States are well below those in the euro zone, despite the fact that the ECB (unlike the Federal Reserve) has lowered its key benchmark rates below zero.

The result can be a rising euro, as exchange rates are supposed to follow differences in interest rates adjusted for inflation over time. Many other factors can defeat the theory of manuals. But Lagarde will have to work harder to stimulate inflation if the euro appreciates, as a stronger single currency makes imported goods cheaper.

Depending on the causes, a lasting 5% increase in a trade-weighted index of the value of the euro could reduce inflation by 0.5-0.8 percentage points after one year, according to a European Commission document seen by Reuters. The Commission said that the single currency had appreciated by around 7.5% on this basis between February and August.

The ECB does not look at the euro exchange rate or try to manage it. But it does take into account the impact that its fluctuations may have on inflation, which it intends to keep close to but below 2%. Given how far the central bank is from achieving this goal, it is only a matter of time before monetary policy is further relaxed. An even stronger euro would only speed up implementation.

