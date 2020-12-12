Lagarde passes the baton to the Governments

Christine Lagarde is leaving the fireworks to the politicians. Yesterday he announced that he will extend the stimulus plan, but did not provide news. It is the turn of the governments.

The main concern of the ECB is to maintain favorable financing conditions for countries, companies and households. Your latest announcements will help. Its asset purchase program for the pandemic will run through at least March 2022, so the Bank will buy an additional 500 billion in bonds, for a total of 1.85 trillion. In addition, banks will be able to borrow money from the ECB on ultra-generous terms until June 2022, one more year than expected.

The extensions were necessary. The ECB yesterday lowered its growth forecast for 2021 to 3.9% from 5% and does not see inflation approaching its 2% target in its forecast horizon, which runs until 2023. But they may not be enough.

Also yesterday, the banks borrowed 50.4 billion from the ECB in a three-year auction at the same interest that will be offered for another year. It is far from the record of 1.3 trillion loaned in June and suggests that entities do not want to extend credit or that there is no demand. Meanwhile, sovereign borrowing costs are already low across the eurozone, even though politicians are spending huge amounts to protect businesses and workers from the worst of the crisis.

The baton passes to the governments. EU leaders appear to be on the verge of closing a deal on the stagnant budget package, which includes a joint EU loan of 750 billion. It will help, but the risk is that governments will not target spending wisely, or withdraw fiscal support too soon. And it would be better if the stimulus was accompanied by the kind of reforms Lagarde wants to improve productivity. It may be too much to ask, given that the top priority for governments is to boost growth rather than tackle deep-rooted structural problems. But anything that takes the burden off the ECB will be welcome.

