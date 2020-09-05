Tech News

Lancet study: “Russia’s Coronavirus vaccine produces antibodies”

By Brian Adam
Lancet study: 'Russia's coronavirus vaccine produces antibodies'
Lancet Study: "russia's Coronavirus Vaccine Produces Antibodies"

Lancet study: 'Russia's coronavirus vaccine produces antibodies'

Less than a month after the announcement of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Coronavirus, the authoritative Lancet magazine published the results related to the first two phases of clinical studies carried out on the Russian serum against Covid-19.

The study, available through this address, reports that Sputik V would be able to induce a long-term immune response in patients. To come to this conclusion, Denis Logunov’s group of the Moscow National Epidemiological Research Institute has tested the vaccine on 76 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 60 years: in 100% of cases these developed antibodies without reporting serious side effects.

According to the Gamaleya Center, “the level of antibodies in the head participants was 1.4-1.5 times higher than that reported in the recovered patients. The level is the same as that recorded by the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca“The researchers note that all participants developed T cell immunity (CD4 + and CD8 +).

The CEO of RDIF, however, also lashed out at AstraZeneca and noted that “Participants in clinical trials of Sputin V in phases 1 and 2 is four times that used for the two injections of the AstraZeneca vaccine“. The same CEO of the Russian Fund also wanted to highlight that the publication of the experiments on Lancet represents”the definitive answer to all questions against Russia“.

