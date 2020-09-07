Last hours of September Amazon offers: still discounts on MSI laptops

Among Amazon’s September offers, we also find several promotions on MSI laptops. Let’s see together what are the most interesting proposals, which also embrace the category of gaming notebooks, to which the historic brand historically addresses.

MSI laptops on offer on Amazon

Msi Prestige 14 A10Sc-073It, Notebook, 14 “Fhd, Intel Core I7 10710U, 16Gb Ram, 512Gb Ssd Pcie Nvme, Nvidia Gtx 1650 Max-Q, Gddr5, 4Gb, Windows 10 Home [Layout Italiano]: 1,199.99 euros

MSI Alpha 15 A3DD-029IT Notebook, 15.6 “120Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 3750H, 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, AMD RX5500M GDDR6, 4GB, Windows 10 Home: 979 Euros

MSI GF65 Thin 9SEXR-276IT, Gaming Notebook, 15.6 “FHD 120Hz, Intel Core I5-9300H, 8GB RAM DDR4 2666MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, Nvidia RTX 2060, GDDR6, 6GB [Layout Italiano]: 1.249 Euros.

The full list of MSI laptops on offer is available through this address. We remember that promotions will be available until 11:59 pm today, Monday 7 September 2020, after which prices should return to standard levels. The free delivery and all the benefits provided by Prime.

The promotion on Amazon’s VISA cards is also active, which allows you to obtain a voucher for 12 Euros until 30 September by recharging the account of at least 100 Euros.