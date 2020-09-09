Tech NewsAppsEntertainment

Latency is the great enemy of gamers, and NVIDIA Reflex wants to help detect it and reduce it to a minimum

By Brian Adam
0
4
Latency is the great enemy of gamers, and NVIDIA Reflex wants to help detect it and reduce it to a minimum
Latency Is The Great Enemy Of Gamers, And Nvidia Reflex

Must Read

Reviews

It was about to be eaten, but a rare blue lobster was later rescued from a restaurant

Brian Adam - 0
It happens in Ohio: a rare blue lobster it is been saved from being eaten, as the creature was sent to a zoo. In...
Read more
Apps

More privacy for your mobile with TrackerControl, an app that blocks trackers and analyzes their connections

Brian Adam - 0
Given the enormous number of connections that apps make without your knowing it, With TrackerControl you will not only know which servers...
Read more
Apps

Google Photos adds spectacular new video editing features

Brian Adam - 0
Taking advantage of the fact that the holidays are over and that millions of users are relentlessly uploading photos and videos to Google Photos,...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi launches a Home Cinema soundbar and new projector

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has launched new and interesting products in the last hours. Among them we find the Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater, a Home Cinema with...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Latency is the great enemy of gamers, and NVIDIA Reflex wants to help detect it and reduce it to a minimum

Yesterday’s presentation of the monstrous GeForce RTX 3000 with the new Ampere architecture left many noteworthy notes. Not only do we have more powerful graphics than ever at prices comparatively better than their predecessors: we also Outstanding software proposals arrived to take advantage of that power in different areas.

One of the most striking was NVIDIA Reflex, a set of technologies aimed at fight against the great enemy of gamers: latency. Many are the elements that influence this latency, and this proposal wants to help detect the culprits of these delays to minimize them significantly

Victory is measured in milliseconds

When you shoot in games like ‘Fortnite’, the action is not immediately reflected on the screen: the time it takes to see that shot on the monitor depends on several factors and components, each of which introduces a small delay. The sum of all of them is that latency that makes what we do while we play is shown on the monitor with a greater or lesser delay.

This latency can be more or less noticeable by the players, and although it is not so relevant in certain types of games, is absolutely crucial in competitive games and especially in shooters and FPS like ‘Fortnite’, ‘Valorant’ ‘Apex Legends’ or ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’, for example.

As explained in NVIDIA, in games with high graphic load what usually happens is that the CPU creates a “render queue” in which it is ordering the tasks that the GPU —which thus always has pending work— must carry out to display the frames on the monitor.

Nvidia 1

That allows to maximize the rate of frames per second that the games show, but increases latency because the frames are waiting to be rendered.

That’s precisely where NVIDIA Reflex comes in, which dynamically adjust that render queue so the CPU and GPU are fully in sync. That also helps to relax the workload on the CPU and reduce the latency introduced by other devices (like the mouse) even better.

Latency2

The NVIDIA Reflex SDK wants to become a tool that allows both developers and users to analyze this latency and then be able to limit it. It is possible to monitor in real time factors such as the latency of the game or the rendering, for example, but as seen in the one in which they not only talk about this new technology, but about the different types of latency that exist in competitive online video games. We are not only affected by that latency on our PC / system, but also by others such as network latency (the famous ping).

NVIDIA researchers have detected the importance of this latency in competitive gaming, and for example indicate that the difference between a latency of 12 and 20 ms is notable in the performance when it comes to aiming and then shooting in FPS. For NVIDIA “Being good at competitive shooters is about much more than just having mechanical talents“.

Latency

Although latency is not the deciding factor, it certainly helps and for them “higher FPS and lower system latency leads to more frequent target shooting. ”

Games

With NVIDIA Reflex and its SDK it is possible to apply these improvements to various games, and in its tests with various titles such as ‘Apex Legends’, ‘Destiny 2’, ‘Fortnite’ or ‘Valorant’ the advantage between activating and deactivating it was diverse but remarkable in many cases.

NVIDIA’s data is promising and the extensive latency analysis its engineers have done is certainly very interesting, but now It remains to be seen what the real impact of this technology is on gamers.. The truth is that the problem exists and that in competitive games, everything adds up. Or in this case, subtract.

Related Articles

Reviews

It was about to be eaten, but a rare blue lobster was later rescued from a restaurant

Brian Adam - 0
It happens in Ohio: a rare blue lobster it is been saved from being eaten, as the creature was sent to a zoo. In...
Read more
Apps

More privacy for your mobile with TrackerControl, an app that blocks trackers and analyzes their connections

Brian Adam - 0
Given the enormous number of connections that apps make without your knowing it, With TrackerControl you will not only know which servers...
Read more
Apps

Google Photos adds spectacular new video editing features

Brian Adam - 0
Taking advantage of the fact that the holidays are over and that millions of users are relentlessly uploading photos and videos to Google Photos,...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi launches a Home Cinema soundbar and new projector

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has launched new and interesting products in the last hours. Among them we find the Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater, a Home Cinema with...
Read more
Entertainment

RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070: Everything you need to know about NVIDIA GPUs

Brian Adam - 0
NVIDIA has presented the new range of GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. Let's analyze together the three models GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080...
Read more
Apps

Twitter already explains why a topic is a trend, do you know how?

Brian Adam - 0
If you are one of those who pick up your mobile every few hours and go to Twitter to see what topics are trending,...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©