Latency is the great enemy of gamers, and NVIDIA Reflex wants to help detect it and reduce it to a minimum

Yesterday’s presentation of the monstrous GeForce RTX 3000 with the new Ampere architecture left many noteworthy notes. Not only do we have more powerful graphics than ever at prices comparatively better than their predecessors: we also Outstanding software proposals arrived to take advantage of that power in different areas.

One of the most striking was NVIDIA Reflex, a set of technologies aimed at fight against the great enemy of gamers: latency. Many are the elements that influence this latency, and this proposal wants to help detect the culprits of these delays to minimize them significantly

Victory is measured in milliseconds

When you shoot in games like ‘Fortnite’, the action is not immediately reflected on the screen: the time it takes to see that shot on the monitor depends on several factors and components, each of which introduces a small delay. The sum of all of them is that latency that makes what we do while we play is shown on the monitor with a greater or lesser delay.

This latency can be more or less noticeable by the players, and although it is not so relevant in certain types of games, is absolutely crucial in competitive games and especially in shooters and FPS like ‘Fortnite’, ‘Valorant’ ‘Apex Legends’ or ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’, for example.

As explained in NVIDIA, in games with high graphic load what usually happens is that the CPU creates a “render queue” in which it is ordering the tasks that the GPU —which thus always has pending work— must carry out to display the frames on the monitor.

That allows to maximize the rate of frames per second that the games show, but increases latency because the frames are waiting to be rendered.

That’s precisely where NVIDIA Reflex comes in, which dynamically adjust that render queue so the CPU and GPU are fully in sync. That also helps to relax the workload on the CPU and reduce the latency introduced by other devices (like the mouse) even better.

The NVIDIA Reflex SDK wants to become a tool that allows both developers and users to analyze this latency and then be able to limit it. It is possible to monitor in real time factors such as the latency of the game or the rendering, for example, but as seen in the one in which they not only talk about this new technology, but about the different types of latency that exist in competitive online video games. We are not only affected by that latency on our PC / system, but also by others such as network latency (the famous ping).

NVIDIA researchers have detected the importance of this latency in competitive gaming, and for example indicate that the difference between a latency of 12 and 20 ms is notable in the performance when it comes to aiming and then shooting in FPS. For NVIDIA “Being good at competitive shooters is about much more than just having mechanical talents“.

Although latency is not the deciding factor, it certainly helps and for them “higher FPS and lower system latency leads to more frequent target shooting. ”

With NVIDIA Reflex and its SDK it is possible to apply these improvements to various games, and in its tests with various titles such as ‘Apex Legends’, ‘Destiny 2’, ‘Fortnite’ or ‘Valorant’ the advantage between activating and deactivating it was diverse but remarkable in many cases.

NVIDIA’s data is promising and the extensive latency analysis its engineers have done is certainly very interesting, but now It remains to be seen what the real impact of this technology is on gamers.. The truth is that the problem exists and that in competitive games, everything adds up. Or in this case, subtract.