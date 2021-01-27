Latest James Bond movie delayed to replace Nokia phones with more modern ones

- Advertisement -

In 2020, an HMD executive hinted at a partnership between the company and the latest James Bond film to showcase Nokia’s latest smartphone, which was from 2019. The 007 film “No Time to Die” was originally going to be released in theaters in April 2019 until the departure of the film’s original director and co-writer Danny Boyle caused delays, which were further exacerbated after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film’s release was scheduled for April 2021 until a more recent delay was announced. The newspaper The Sun explains one of the reasons for the last delay of the film. It appears that product placement agreements with different brands for the film, which was shot in part in 2019 and through 2020, included technology products such as Nokia smartphones. By the time the film opens in 2021, it would appear that Daniel Craig and all the other cast members were wearing products released years ago. That’s not really the goal of brand deals. Big tech companies want stars to come out with their new products to help promote them and sell them to fans. This means that some of the scenes are going to have to be edited or shot again.

Nokia’s Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone was going to appear in the movie, but placing this product, alongside other Adidas footwear products, Bollinger champagne, and Omega watches from years past would give the impression that the protagonists are wearing outdated products. The Nokia 8.3 was announced in September 2020, so it is already somewhat out of date for James Bond – assuming the refined James Bond chose a Nokia smartphone for around 400 euros. We do not know which Nokia device will replace the Nokia 8.3 5G that was originally going to appear in the film. The Nokia 7.2 launched in September 2019 made its appearance in the official trailer for the film and the new Bond trailer shows the Nokia 8.3 5G