Facebook has developed a Facebook campus platform for college students. Photo: File
Launch Of 'facebook' Campus For College Students

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

San Francisco: Facebook has announced the creation of a new platform for class communication, dubbed the ‘Facebook’ campus, following the closure of educational institutions during the Corona epidemic.

One such app, called FaceMash, was created by Mark Zuckerberg in the past while he was studying at Harvard University. At the time, Fees Mesh was a Harvard student directory-like website. Then came the idea of ​​Facebook becoming the largest social media platform on Earth.

Now Mark Zuckerberg has the idea of ​​college again. Under this, a special place for Facebook will be given to college students. Explaining this, the Facebook administration said that the campuses are partially or completely closed and students are studying online. In this context, one wants to connect with college days. So it will be a college network. Thanks to this platform, you can stay away from college and stay connected to college.

Think of it as a Facebook Workplace-like portal that will be reserved for colleges only. It can be opened after verifying the email address of the college. Students will be able to form study groups and continue virtual activities.

Each campus profile will have your name, cover photo, photo of your Facebook profile. Degree year and other details will also be included. You can delete your profile whenever you want.

