Launch of the Apple Car would be for 2028, according to rumor

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A few days ago, a report published by Reuters revealed that Apple would be working on its own autonomous car, with a launch date for 2024. However, a new rumor indicates that this it would be delayed until 2028.

The information comes from Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple product specialist. He comments that the market is “too optimistic about Apple Car.” In fact, he pointed to 2025 as the closest date for the launch of the autonomous car from the Cupertino company. Even as a more realistic date 2028 or the next decade. In this regard, Daily Mail USA tweeted:

Experts ‘would not be surprised’ if the rumors ‘Apple Car’ launch is pushed back four years to at least 2028https://t.co/WoqaOzVFAm – Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 28, 2020

“Experts ‘would not be surprised’ if the launch of ‘Apple Car’ is delayed four years at least until 2028,” the publication read.

Reasons for Apple Car delay

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple’s delay is influenced by several reasons. Among them, the “instability for parts suppliers” stands out, as well as the “uncertainty” about the inclusion of Apple Car in this difficult market.

Although Apple has the money and the fame to get into it, it is unknown how the consuming public will accept it. Factors that will influence the profits to be generated. It is not easy at all, but Tesla says so. It took seventeen years for this company to make “sustained profits” from its cars.

Leaked Apple Car Features “Are Completely Unrealistic”

The Apple Cars would be “Apple brand, but manufactured by an external company.” Similarly, these cars are said to feature an innovative single cell battery. It promises to increase the range of electric cars at a lower cost. Likewise, LiDAR sensors stand out as another possible inclusion.

However, Kuo says that the final characteristics are to be determined and that they would not be released until the official announcement of its launch. It even expresses that “the conceptual leaks of the car that have been appearing are completely unreal.”

This information has not been confirmed by Apple, however, it is quite controversial. So much so that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, shared several tweets criticizing the possible specifications of Apple Cars and claiming that he had offered his company to Tim Cook at a time of crisis.

According to the data that is handled, Apple has been working on Project Titan since 2014. However, so far it has not offered anything concrete. Will Apple present us with something more precise for 2024 or is Kuo right and a more realistic date for 2028?

.