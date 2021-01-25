Launched writing project to encourage children to tell the story of their area

- Advertisement -

With restrictions not allowing young people to travel more than 5km from home, Fighting Words aims to encourage young people to write about their homeland and the fascinating stories around them at home.

A writing group is asking children and young people to tell the stories in their area as part of a new project.

Fighting Words is an organization founded by renowned writers Roddy Doyle and Seán Love in Dublin in 2009 to encourage creative writing among disadvantaged children and young people.

Doyle was at Ionad an Phiarsaigh in Ros Muc in Conamara last year to launch the first branch of Fighting Words in the Gaeltacht.

The organization has now launched a new project, ‘The 5 × 5 Project’ to give young people the opportunity to learn and write about the area around them.

Children are asked to take a picture of something within the 5km limit and tell the story related to it using the number 5, be it a 5 word or 5 line poem, a story in 5 sections, a comic in 5 panels or whatever illustration another favorite.

Other ideas and all the details are available on the Fighting Words site here.

The children are asked to submit the work and it will be published in a digital magazine on the Fighting Words site in April.

This project is aimed at children between the ages of 12 and 17.