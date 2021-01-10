Laura Zapata asked Twitter to block AMLO’s account

- Advertisement -

Following the suspension of the Twitter account of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, Laura Zapata not only supported the idea, but wants the same to be done with the Mexican president’s account.

Through her Twitter account, the actress asked the Mexican and Latin American administrations of Twitter to follow in the company’s footsteps in the United States. Thalía’s sister asked to block the account of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whom she described as a dictator.

“I want them to suspend the account of @lopezobrador_, the hitter of Mexicans who do not want his dictatorship. Who else [sic] Do you want @TwitterSeguro @TwitterLatAm @TwitterMexico to suspend this account?”He wrote on Friday afternoon.

The singer also dedicated the following hours to retweeting those who supported her, already responded to those who criticized her and asked her followers for help to report the alleged harassment she was suffering.

Hours later, Zapata shared a GIF of one of his characters laughing accompanied by the phrase: “That’s how they have me reading their messages.” In addition, he reiterated that he asks that the social network be removed from the Mexican president because he has divided the population of the country.

“I want the @lopezobrador_ account to be suspended @TwitterSeguro @TwitterLatAm Why has divided the Mexicans. Because of him many children with cancer have died. It has finished with the #Pymes is ending with Mexico. Steal and lie ”, he added.

Zapata is one of the main opponents of the president of Mexico in the world of entertainment. She has openly declared herself a follower of ideological currents such as the National Anti-Amlo Front (FRENAA), led by Gilberto Lozano, a businessman from Monterrey who encouraged a sit-in in the Zócalo to request the resignation of López Obrador.

Through her Twitter account, the actress has repeatedly expressed her dislike for López Obrador, the people who make up her cabinet and her followers. Even when logging into your account, next to your name you have the phrase “Chairos Lock”.

A few weeks ago, the actress sparked controversy when she came to the defense of the communicator Joaquín López-Dóriga after he was criticized in a comment by Jenaro Villamil.

It all started when one of President López Obrador’s mornings came to light one of the drawings made by the monero Hernández. In this, López-Dóriga appeared holding a poster where you can read “AMLO, bad guy, give me back the chayote”, in a tone of mockery towards the journalist and its relationship with governments in other six-year terms.

Jenaro Villamil released the image, which is part of a collaboration made by Hernández and other cartoonists for the segment of the magazine “El Chamuco”. Villamil then explained the context in which AMLO gave the message.

It was to this same comment that Laura Zapata criticized the official and replied in a Twitter post with the following message: “Unhappy, thieves, unfortunate. Get to work. What [sic] Shame Jenaro Villamil you are a boot licker ”.

In addition to this, he added a comment of support for López-Dóriga and in which he asked that the abuse against good journalists stop.

“My dear Teacher we are with you. Enough of the threat to good journalists who denounce the mediocrity and thieves of this government”He declared.

