Leaked List of Samsung Flagships for 2021: There are surprises

The well-known source of leaks Max Weinbach has posted on Twitter the list of Samsung’s flagships for the year 2021. The list brings some surprises as, for the first time, we see that the Galaxy Fold series will receive an FE model that will be more affordable. This is great news since the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is not cheap at its price of € 2,009. On the list we find some more than expected names, such as the well-known members of the Galaxy S21 family and the Galaxy S21 FE. There’s also the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (why not 2?). However, there is one more than notable absence: There is no trace of the Samsung Galaxy Note21 family. What Max does mention is that three of the devices on the list will bring S Pen support. We already know that the Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of three devices, thanks to recent leaks. We’ve also heard rumors that a future Galaxy Z Fold 3 might have support for Samsung’s stylus. If we were to make a bet, the third device would be the Galaxy Z Fold FE. The absence of the Galaxy Note 21 series in Samsung’s list of flagships for 2021 could mean that the company has decided to end this series, which increasingly resembled the Galaxy S series.In any case, we will have to wait for the months to go by to get a clearer idea.