Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Leaked List of Samsung Flagships for 2021: There are surprises

By Abraham
0
0
Samsung Galaxy Note20
Samsung Galaxy Note20

Must Read

Mobile

Leaked List of Samsung Flagships for 2021: There are surprises

Abraham - 0
The well-known source of leaks Max Weinbach has posted on Twitter the list of Samsung's flagships for the year 2021. The list brings some...
Read more
Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have the “most beast” zoom according to a leak

Abraham - 0
As the launch date of the Galaxy S21 approaches, more and more leaks appear about the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship. In the past,...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung announces its “smart SSD”, with an internal processor to compress the data, it stores 12 TB in a space of 4 TB

Brian Adam - 0
Samsung, in collaboration with Xilinx (recently acquired by AMD), has unveiled one of the technologies it has been working on recently. ...
Read more
Apple

Google Photos Says Goodbye to Free Unlimited Storage – How to Export Your Library to iCloud Photos?

Brian Adam - 0
In 2015 Google launched Google Photos, a free and unlimited storage space where users could save all their photos in the cloud. This...
Read more
Abraham

The well-known source of leaks Max Weinbach has posted on Twitter the list of Samsung’s flagships for the year 2021. The list brings some surprises as, for the first time, we see that the Galaxy Fold series will receive an FE model that will be more affordable. This is great news since the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is not cheap at its price of € 2,009. On the list we find some more than expected names, such as the well-known members of the Galaxy S21 family and the Galaxy S21 FE. There’s also the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (why not 2?). However, there is one more than notable absence: There is no trace of the Samsung Galaxy Note21 family. What Max does mention is that three of the devices on the list will bring S Pen support. We already know that the Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of three devices, thanks to recent leaks. We’ve also heard rumors that a future Galaxy Z Fold 3 might have support for Samsung’s stylus. If we were to make a bet, the third device would be the Galaxy Z Fold FE. The absence of the Galaxy Note 21 series in Samsung’s list of flagships for 2021 could mean that the company has decided to end this series, which increasingly resembled the Galaxy S series.In any case, we will have to wait for the months to go by to get a clearer idea.

Related Articles

Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have the “most beast” zoom according to a leak

Abraham - 0
As the launch date of the Galaxy S21 approaches, more and more leaks appear about the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship. In the past,...
Read more
Apple

What do the letters that Apple chips start with mean?

Abraham - 0
Apple recently released its new M1 chip that is part of its latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. Unlike the Intel chips...
Read more
Latest news

This will be the OnePlus 9 according to renders based on filtered schemes

Abraham - 0
Rumor has it that the new OnePlus 9 family of smartphones will launch in the first quarter of 2021. As we get closer to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©