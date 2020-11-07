Leaked official Galaxy S21 cases with a strange cutout

In recent weeks, we have seen some leaked images of the upcoming Galaxy S21, which will arrive with an original camera module quite different from previous models. Now the well-known source of leaks IceUniverse has posted on Twitter a couple of photos showing alleged Galaxy S21 cases. According to the leak, these cases are already in production and will be ready for the expected official event in January, which has obviously not been announced yet. The new cases appear to follow the design of the camera module itself, reinforcing the credibility of the leaked images of the Galaxy S21.

Because the camera module occupies the entire upper left corner of the device, the cases have a huge cutout. It’s almost as if a part is missing or someone has cut a corner with scissors. Samsung has confirmed that the date of the Unpacked event can be adjusted in response to rapid changes in the market environment. Some rumors speculate that the Galaxy S21 series will have the fastest RAM on the market. The Galaxy S21 (SM-G991U) has been leaked with a “only” 3880 mAh battery, while its older brother, the Galaxy S21 + (SM-G996U) appears to carry a larger 4660 mAh battery than its predecessor. Galaxy S20 +.