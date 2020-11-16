Leaked the possible design and specifications of the OnePlus 9

This year OnePlus has not slowed down the pace of high-end launches. After presenting the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus 8T arrived, a fairly complete high-end proposal. The year is not over yet, and we already have the first news about the OnePlus 9. 91mobiles has published designs based on factory CAD, that is, a render based on the supposed industrial sketch of the product.

In the same way, in a post already deleted from Slashleaks, it has been seen this design brought to the final finish, showing even better what this terminal would look like.

The OnePlus 9 is seen for the first time

91Mobiles has published the first render of the OnePlus 9, a terminal that, although it looks quite different if we rely on CAD, it could be quite similar to the current models if we take a look at the second render, published in Slahsleaks.

Despite having three cameras, OnePlus would emphasize at the design level on two of them, much more prominent in the camera module

It draws attention, first of all, how OnePlus highlights the two main cameras of the module. According to the leak, they will be a 64 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel ultra wide angle and a third 8 megapixel sensor with a still unknown function.

Image: Slashleaks.

As in the current generation, the OnePlus 9 will have a hole in the screen, according to the leaked information. The panel will be flat, and will have a screen larger than 6.55 inches, according to the leak. Similarly, AMOLED technology repeats, with 120Hz as the refresh rate.

5,000mAh with 65W fast charging is also expected for this OnePlus 9, the largest battery in a high-end member of OnePlus. Similarly, the source points to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 875 accompanied by 8 GB of RAM, although the final specifications are not as clear as the design.

Via | 9Mobiles