Leaky Suez Fender Raises Veolia’s Offering Appeal

Suez’s last, leaky fender only makes its aspiring buyer look cleaner. In an attempt to avoid the takeover by rival Veolia, the € 11bn French waste firm is promoting an alternative plan. The lack of detail and the lack of synergies increase the chances that the boss, Bertrand Camus, will end up in a soup.

Suez has resisted since August the purchase by Veolia for 11,300 million. It appeared to go wrong on Sunday when Camus said he would open negotiations with Veolia CEO Antoine Frérot, who already owns 29.9%. There are few details, but an alternative could involve the French fund Ardian buying a stake in Suez together with New York-based Global Infrastructure Partners. This “friendly solution” –in Camus’s words– would reinforce the respective leadership positions of the two French firms in environmental services. It would also have the backing of the Suez council, which has lifted the barriers to Veolia after Frérot pledged not to make a hostile offer.

It is difficult to see why Veolia, which immediately declared that its own stake in Suez was not for sale, would accept such a commitment. Anything other than an acquisition would be a far cry from Frérot’s stated goal of creating “a global champion of green transformation”. And the company’s indicative offer, 18 euros per share, is reinforced by the prospect of cost savings of 500 million per year. Ardian and GIP do not see comparable benefits.

Unless there is a formal counter offer, there is little pressure on Frérot to raise his. But to prevail it needs the Suez council to reverse the poison pill that effectively transferred the French water business to a foundation. That means Frérot will have to wait until Suez’s annual shareholders meeting at the end of the year to ask for a change in the board. Investors who prefer the certainty and relative simplicity of a cash offering should give you a clear yes. But they will have to wait a little longer.

