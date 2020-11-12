Leap Varadkar, the Botúnator, jumped both banks

MARY’S DIARY: Protected by Micheál; Trump votes; and shenanigans of the dead

Many people may have forgotten that Sinn Féin was in Leinster House in the name of being in opposition. Many people may have forgotten that the party came to win a few seats in the last general election and – Lord! – Make Ireland Cuba.

The failure has forced Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to make an ugly deal together so that one unscrupulous party does not gain the upper hand over their own unscrupulous parties.

It may have taken people by surprise that Sinn Féin had a vote of no confidence in the Dáil yesterday, Tuesday, because, although Sinn Féin is in opposition, you would feel that they had forgotten that themselves. Sure, party politicians bring out things that the Government does or does not do but you would not feel that the party had a great effect as an opposition, as an alternative government.

As it turned out, Sinn Féin day did not come with the vote and Varadkar jumped both banks. However, Micheál Martin may not have been too pleased with Varadkar for apologizing to Sinn Féin for passing the no – confidence vote and for giving them an opportunity to remind the public that Sinn Féin was in the Dáil in opposition. Chances are, if Varadkar were a member of Fianna Fáil, Martin would discipline him for his “mistake” and send out a secret contract to a friend.

But he can’t. Instead, he must defend the leader of another party and, later, in the future, when the second general election comes, criticize the man he is currently defending.

Yes, a good plan.

Congratulations and failure

Butcher Leo Varadkar posted an online message in which he congratulated Joe Biden on his victory. You would understand that Varadkar would be relieved that the Trump era was over. At the end of the day, Trump was more effective as a politician than Varadkar.

Simon Coveney was well-liked by ordinary Fine Gael members one day. Varadkar came to power on the votes of the nobility and was awarded the office of Taoiseach. He failed miserably in the last general election, the first time he went to battle as the leader of his party. (Sad!)

Look at Trump. He adhered to the upper class of his own party; he brought ordinary members of the party with him twice; he was hailed by conservatives as a cultist (just like Democrats were Obama), won the 2016 general election in spite of all odds, was made president by his own abilities and also came under the ass shout of the 2020 general election.

Moreover, if Varadkar believes that he deserves another turn as Taoiseach because of his failure, why should not Trump enter the danger gap again with over 70 million votes? (God is between us and the Disruptor.) If Trump had competed in four years, he would be the same age as Biden now.

Republic and Other Republic

Republicanism – rebellion, fight for freedom, war of friends, counter-revolution. The story of the Irish republican and that other republican, Donald Trump, now. In this case, the day was with the Free State but with the World State. Our day will end!

Shenanigans of the dead

There is a lot of talk about Joe Biden and his connection to Ireland. Ireland was not the only one involved in the general election. As soon as Trump fans started talking about allegations of corruption, the word “shenanigans” exploded online. DJT supporters made their own of the word, an English word closely associated with American Irish.

The word shenanigan was not earliers it has been rumored that an example from the history of the same Irish shenanigans has been given. They began their talk of John F. Kennedy and the shenanigans of Chicago, Richard J. Daley, to have Kennedy ‘s day against Nixon in 1960.

In addition, Trump voters began to suggest that the dead themselves were voting. Did Biden learn a lesson at Pearse ?: “They think that they have foreseen everything, think that they have provided against everything; but the fools, the fools, the fools! – they have left us our Democrat dead, and while Michigan holds these graves, Michigan unfree shall never be at peace. ”

The final word on shenanigans. A Wisconsin radio presenter was writing about voting in his own state and the controversy surrounding it: “Wisconsin clerks may have unlawfully altered thousands of absentee ballots.”

His name is ‘Dan O’Donnell’! Do you think he has music?