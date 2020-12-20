Tech News

Learn about all the research tasks of the event “Mr. Mime Galar ”from Pokémon GO

By Brian Adam
0
0
277f2xsz2jam5f6gesg55ujtzi.jpg
277f2xsz2jam5f6gesg55ujtzi.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

Learn about all the research tasks of the event “Mr. Mime Galar ”from Pokémon GO

Brian Adam - 0
Do you keep playing Pokemon go to reach Level 50? Look at the surprises of the weekend. Well, the video game...
Read more
Tech News

Do you miss the old Instagram with no reels, no purchases? Try Instagram Lite

Brian Adam - 0
Instagram is a social network that has had an impressive growth and with significant changes since its appearance. At first we...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 +: smartphone prices are leaked

Brian Adam - 0
Samsung will launch its new terminal in January and a lot is already being said about it. They are about the new...
Read more
How to?

iCloud for Windows 10: How to set it up correctly

Brian Adam - 0
Although Apple has a consistent ecosystem, the reality is that Windows still dominates with an iron fist in the desktop environment. Therefore, it...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Do you keep playing Pokemon go to reach Level 50? Look at the surprises of the weekend. Well, the video game has already launched the creatures of the third generation or Kalos, which bring the initial Pokémon and certain other species. But not only that, it will also launch a new event called “Tap … Tap … Tappity Tap …” or “Punta-Tacón Pun-Tacatá” where we will find Mr. Mime Galar.

It should be specified that Mr mime normal is a regional creature and only comes out in parts of Europe in Pokemon go. So if you don’t have this kind of mime character registered, this is your chance to do it quickly and just for one day.

The Gallar form of Mr. Mime offers to Pokemon something less colorful, more blue and a little higher than normal.

What are the research tasks and rewards? If you have bought your ticket for this Pokémon GO event remember that you will have everything on Sunday, from 10 am to 8 pm on Sunday 20 of December to get the most of Mr. Mime Galar.

Remember that if you buy the ticket during the event “Tap … Tap … Tappity Tap …” or “Punta-Tacón Pun-Tacatá” It will also activate, but you will have less time to do all the work in Pokémon GO.

Remember that by collecting more candies from Mr. Mime Galar you can get Mr. Rime. (Photo: Pokémon GO)
Remember that by collecting more candies from Mr. Mime Galar you can get Mr. Rime. (Photo: Pokémon GO)

Research tasks of Mr. Mime Galar

Toe-Heel Pun-Tacatá 1/5 tasks:

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, Jynx Encounter

Tasks Punta-Tacón Pun-Tacatá 2/5:

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 30 Poke Balls, Encounter with Chimcho

Tasks Punta-Tacón Pun-Tacatá 3/5:

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 1 Poffin, Galarian Mr. Mime Gathering

Tasks Punta-Tacón Pun-Tacatá 4/5:

Rewards: 2,000 stardust, 2 glacial decoys, encounter with Mr. Mime de Galar

Tasks Punta-Tacón Pun-Tacatá 5/5:

Rewards: 9,000 XP, 3 Super Incubators, 3 Star Pieces, Mr. Mime Avatar Pose

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Do you miss the old Instagram with no reels, no purchases? Try Instagram Lite

Brian Adam - 0
Instagram is a social network that has had an impressive growth and with significant changes since its appearance. At first we...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 +: smartphone prices are leaked

Brian Adam - 0
Samsung will launch its new terminal in January and a lot is already being said about it. They are about the new...
Read more
How to?

iCloud for Windows 10: How to set it up correctly

Brian Adam - 0
Although Apple has a consistent ecosystem, the reality is that Windows still dominates with an iron fist in the desktop environment. Therefore, it...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©