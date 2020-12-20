Learn about all the research tasks of the event “Mr. Mime Galar ”from Pokémon GO

- Advertisement -

Do you keep playing Pokemon go to reach Level 50? Look at the surprises of the weekend. Well, the video game has already launched the creatures of the third generation or Kalos, which bring the initial Pokémon and certain other species. But not only that, it will also launch a new event called “Tap … Tap … Tappity Tap …” or “Punta-Tacón Pun-Tacatá” where we will find Mr. Mime Galar.

It should be specified that Mr mime normal is a regional creature and only comes out in parts of Europe in Pokemon go . So if you don’t have this kind of mime character registered, this is your chance to do it quickly and just for one day.

The Gallar form of Mr. Mime offers to Pokemon something less colorful, more blue and a little higher than normal.

What are the research tasks and rewards? If you have bought your ticket for this Pokémon GO event remember that you will have everything on Sunday, from 10 am to 8 pm on Sunday 20 of December to get the most of Mr. Mime Galar.

Remember that if you buy the ticket during the event “Tap … Tap … Tappity Tap …” or “Punta-Tacón Pun-Tacatá” It will also activate, but you will have less time to do all the work in Pokémon GO.

Remember that by collecting more candies from Mr. Mime Galar you can get Mr. Rime. (Photo: Pokémon GO)

Research tasks of Mr. Mime Galar

Toe-Heel Pun-Tacatá 1/5 tasks:

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, Jynx Encounter

Tasks Punta-Tacón Pun-Tacatá 2/5:

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 30 Poke Balls, Encounter with Chimcho

Tasks Punta-Tacón Pun-Tacatá 3/5:

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 1 Poffin, Galarian Mr. Mime Gathering

Tasks Punta-Tacón Pun-Tacatá 4/5:

Rewards: 2,000 stardust, 2 glacial decoys, encounter with Mr. Mime de Galar

Tasks Punta-Tacón Pun-Tacatá 5/5:

Rewards: 9,000 XP, 3 Super Incubators, 3 Star Pieces, Mr. Mime Avatar Pose