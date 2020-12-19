Learn about COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas with this interactive map

- Advertisement -

For many months now we have had to live with a pandemic caused by COVID-19 that has undoubtedly caused many changes in our way of life. We have been through a harsh lockdown, different levels of restrictions, closings of premises, curfews, etc. Now dates are approaching when until today, we were used to living with family and friends, but we must be responsible and comply with the established rules to avoid new infections.

Newspapers, different television networks and other media overwhelm us every day with new rules and restrictions during Christmas. This means that today, surely a good percentage of the Spanish population that plans to move during these days, do not know very well what they can do or whether or not they can go to spend a few days with their family.

If you are one of them and you are a little lost on the matter, we are going to show you a interactive map in which you can know all the mobility restrictions established on the occasion of COVID-19. It is a map created by the Spanish Ministry of Health, so it offers total reliability. In addition, if any new restriction is established, it is the ministry itself that will be in charge of updating it.

Interactive map with current restrictions every day

Ministry of Health

To consult this interactive map, all we have to do is follow the following link to the official website of the Ministry of Health. There we can see a map of Spain with all the Autonomous Communities colored in different shades of blue. These colors refer to the measurements or limitations established in each of them.

With the simple fact of placing the mouse pointer over one of the communities, a window will appear in which we will be given the information we need. In it we can see the name of the community, if it exists a perimeter limitation in it, the possible perimeter limitations of other territorial units (provinces, municipalities, health districts), the limitation of night circulation, he maximum number of people for social groups, etc.

Therefore, all the necessary information to know if we can make the trip we want, the maximum number of people that we can meet and curfew times. As we can see at the bottom of the map, the data is updated to the current day, so that in the next few days we will be able to see the curfew times for the holidays, etc.