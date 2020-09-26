Learn all about the new WhatsApp multi-device function

Now it will be possible to stay connected to WhatsApp from your smartphone, tablet or computer at the same time. Here is all the details. WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging application in the world. But just as it is popular, it is also slow in its updates and new features; tools that many times apps like Telegram or Messenger already have. However, this time the multi-device function will arrive much earlier than we imagine.

The new multi-device function is one of the most anticipated updates in WhatsApp, where it will be possible to simultaneously log in on different smartphones, tablets or computers; to stay connected at all times and facilitate communication between users.

The multi-device function has been working for a few months, but it was not until now that the specialized news portal, WABeta Info, announced that the update is in its final phase of development in the beta version of WhatsApp . This means that there are few details that are missing for it to finally be officially launched in the app.

According to WABeta Info , most of WhatsApp’s multi- device functionality options are already in place, although it is not yet available at the moment, indicating that there is not much left to do so. This has given a first glimpse of what it will look like in the near future.

In addition to the multi-device function; chat synchronization, new emojis, a new way to mark messages as “favorites” and silence groups forever, are functions that could be launched at the same time as the first one.

All of them available for Android and iOS.

If you want to be among the first to try these new functions, you can start using the beta version of WhatsApp , here we show you the step by step of how to do it: How to test the beta versions of your favorite apps from Android . This way you will know much before everyone else what is new about the app.