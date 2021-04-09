Learn chemistry with Augmented Reality

- Advertisement -

One of the areas in which augmented reality has been successfully developed is at the educational level, as a practical and didactic resource that enriches the learning experience.

In the particular case of chemistry, there are several applications that use this technology to transmit knowledge of this science through a more striking way.

Augmented Class!

This Android application was developed exclusively to develop 3D models for augmented reality in the educational context, without necessarily depending on technical knowledge.

For chemistry teaching, ideally this application should be used with teacher supervision, to adequately illustrate molecule models or other related graphs.

As a collaborative tool, the app offers the possibility of exporting and importing projects, something extremely useful for the exchange of material between students and teachers.

Link: Play Store

Isomers AR

Posed as a game, this app allows you to build molecules in 3D and interact with their augmented reality models in real time.

It is enough to set a plane captured by the camera as a base, and then simply “drag and drop” molecules to create new compounds.

With an emphasis on isomers, this resource has a gallery of more than 70 pre-built molecules to explore and modify.

Link: App Store

To model

From the hand of the developers of Isomers AR, this app also comes which, unlike the previous one, allows you to build the models on a 2D plane before moving to augmented reality.

Its focus is broader, covering all organic chemistry.

This solution, less cumbersome than Isomers, is emerging as an ideal alternative for mobiles or tablets with fewer resources.

Link: Play Store – App Store

Dat Thin Pone Chemistry AR

This resource, available for both iOS and Android, contains several educational resources for learning this science.

Apart from having augmented reality models for a series of molecules, the application also has educational video material, an interactive periodic table and a series of exercises to test the knowledge acquired.

The application does not have a Spanish translation at the moment, but in the same way, with the pertinent teaching support, its graphic resources can be extremely useful for the classes.