Learn how these messaging platforms work in the field of security and privacy

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

In the face of the wave of criticism and speculation that surrounds the new WhatsApp policies, millions of people have joined other social platforms. Among which Telegram and Signal stand out. That is why today in this article we tell you how these messaging applications handle the security and privacy of its users.

To do this, we will explore in detail the security protocols they use. Data that will allow us to evaluate its effectiveness. Information, which will surely clarify many of the doubts that bring you here.

WhatsApp, the most popular messaging platform in the world

WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, is one of the most popular messaging applications, as it is quite friendly and easy to use. The platform has become number one in the world, because it satisfies the communicational needs of its users.

It allows you to send messages, make video calls with up to eight participants, share a variety of files, as well as stories that disappear in 24 hours. Similarly, it supports group chats with up to 256 members. In addition, it works (WhatsApp Business) as a marketing tool to create and manage your own virtual sales store.

However, in recent days, many people have been interested in knowing a little more about the security and privacy level of this messaging application. Why? Zuckerberg’s company will update WhatsApp’s policies to share information from some profiles with its other platforms: Facebook and Instagram. Situation that has caused concern in your community.

But, at the security and privacy level, what does WhasApp offer?

We wanted to get to this point. WhatsApp uses end-to-end (E2E) encryption by default. What does this mean? The company does not have access to your location, much less to your conversations, therefore it has no way of knowing what information you share. That is, your data is encrypted, well, that is what the company ensures.

E2E encryption is a protocol developed by Open Whisper Systems. An open source model considered one of the best. However, the messaging application lacks security and privacy, it does not encrypt the backups that you store in the cloud or in the local memory of your device. Which could become a vulnerability and allow hackers to access that information.

Another shortcoming of WhatsApp is that “it does not encrypt the metadata used to carry communication between two endpoints.” A particularity that allows the authorities to know when and for how long you had a conversation with someone

So WhatsApp is a secure messaging app? Although this platform uses E2E encryption, the reality is that this, although it is based on open source, has not been subjected to scrutiny. There is no data that guarantees such affectivity. In this case, the option would be to trust what the company tells us.

Telegram, the messaging service with more than 500 million users

This, after WhatsApp, is the second most downloaded messaging application in the application store. In recent days it has even registered accelerated growth.

Telegram is a cross-platform service that offers a variety of functions, ranging from sending a simple message to serving as a kind of travel advisor. It is an application that has chats, groups, channels, and a number of bots that automate many of the activities we carry out daily on the network.

How does Telegram handle the security and privacy of its users?

This application is presented as one of the safest platforms. Its development model is based on open source. A particularity that allows people interested in it to study it in depth.

Telegram uses the MTProto mobile protocol, a model that is not completely open source, but that facilitates end-to-end encryption. In addition, it guarantees faster and more secure message verification.

However, it doesn’t encrypt conversations by default like WhatsApp does. If you want to enable this option you must use the secret chats function. A tool that will also allow you to program messages to self-destruct, both on your device and that of the other person.

However, the secret chats feature is not compatible with Telegram groups. Therefore, the information is stored in the cloud, which means that the company will have access to your group conversations.

Really, is Telegram a safe app? The company indicates that the only way for other people to access the data of its users is with a court order.

Signal, a messaging application for advanced users

This instant messaging platform is an alternative to WhatsApp and Telegram. Of the three it is the least used. However, it is promoted by influencers such as businessman Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter. As well as by Edward Snowden, an expert in computer security.

Signal offers as basic functions: messaging, voice and video calls. In addition, it allows you to create groups and interact with the members through calls. This application, like Telegram, has a message self-destruct function.

It also includes the “Note to Self” tool, which allows you to create and save personal notes for later use. However, one of the limitations of Signal is that it does not allow you to forward messages to several contacts at the same time.

Signal is an open source application. This implies that anyone can access its source code. This particularity, precisely, is what the executives mentioned above highlight. In addition to this, the experts assure that it is a fairly secure platform, since there is no way for them to steal your data or any other information.

What security protocols does Signal use?

Signal uses end-to-end encryption, both in the conversations of its users and in the metadata. What does this mean? That your chats are completely shielded, there is no way that the company or another person can access your information. In fact, the app avoids getting involved with your information.

To ensure this security, the company devised Sealed Sender. A form of communication between the sender and the recipient, totally and completely private. Similarly, the application “encrypts all local files with a 4-digit password by default.” Even if you want to create a local backup and make a secret group call, the platform also allows you to encrypt them.

So which of the three messaging platforms offers the most security and privacy?

Based on what has been described above, without a doubt the most secure application is Signal. The only thing that this application requires of you is your phone number. While Telegram accesses your contact list and user ID.

For its part, WhatsApp collects even more data. If your account is personal, the app only requires your phone number and contact list. But if it is a business or business account, access the device ID, user, advertising data, purchase history, location, email address, payment, among others. As you can see, it has much more scope.

In conclusion, of the three messaging platforms, Signal is the most secure. It is an application that completely shields your conversations, calls and backups. Only its interface is not as friendly as WhatsApp. However, if you want to have private conversations without any intervention, this is the best option.

.