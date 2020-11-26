Learn how to add WhatsApp to Instagram: see this guide

Are you to use WhatsApp to be able to make purchases and sales online? If you do, then you are on the right track. If your product catalog is in Instagram , know the method to link it to the quick messaging app.

In recent days the application of WhatsApp It has incorporated new functions such as the possibility of having messages that self-destruct in 7 days or the “vacation mode”. But if you have a business, this is the trick you should put up.

There are many users who want to unify Instagram with WhatsApp and today you will learn to do it quickly without many setbacks. You do not need to download a third-party application for this.

It should be noted that when a person enters your social network and clicks the link, a direct window to the messaging app will be activated so that the other person can write to you quickly.

In this way you can create a WhatsApp link to share it on Instagram. (Photo: Capture)

It should be noted that from now on all your clients who look for you on Instagram will be able to open the application to talk or coordinate on WhatsApp and that’s it. If you change the number, you must repeat the same steps above.

