Learn how to change the voice of Google Assistant

Do you already have the new voice of the assistant Google? The company has updated its application around the world and now gives it a much more Latin American accent. Although this is a good advance, there are some users who still do not get used to it.

If you have a Google Home, Nest or an Android terminal, there are methods to modify the voice of the voice assistant of Google assistant.

For this, it is not necessary to have to install a third-party application or simply modify too many things on your mobile device that make it useless.

Everything is within it Google assistant. What do you have to do? Well, here we tell you all the details so that you can return to the original voice of the voice assistant.

HOW TO CHANGE THE VOICE OF GOOGLE ASSISTANT

For this, Google offers you a series of steps on its website, it even mentions how to change the language of the app and even how to improve it:

  • Open Google Assistant on your cell phone saying ‘Ok Google’.
  • If it doesn’t work, then press and hold the home button, sliding your finger from the bottom corner of the phone.
Google Assistant changed its voice. Learn how to modify it again. (Photo: Google)
  • Click on the lower compass icon and then on your profile photo.
  • Choose the settings and go to the ‘Assistant’ tab.
  • Enter ‘Assistant voice’ and choose the one you prefer.
  • You can even define if you want a Latin American or European Spanish.
