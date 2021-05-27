Learn how to recover Facebook’s “dark mode” on iOS and Android devices

Surely today you entered Facebook and the screen brightness ‘blinded’ you because the app’s dark mode disappeared; however, there is a way to reestablish it and in this note we will teach you the steps to get back the ‘dark mode’.

Because many of us do work from home due to the pandemic of COVID-19, Facebook released the ‘dark mode’ in 2020 for iOS and Android mobiles, with the aim of reducing eye strain or seeing the computer screen in low light conditions in our environment.

On May 5, the application’s ‘dark mode’ has disappeared and millions of users have complained about the sudden change. The network of Mark Zuckerberg explained in the middle Engadget what “We are aware that some people have problems accessing certain functions in the Facebook Android application. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible “.

Also, this case can occur in certain cell phones of different operating systems, but, there is no evidence that Facebook you have chosen to eradicate this mode for life.

The question is, is there a way to reestablish this mode in the app? The answer is yes, and then we will take the steps to follow to recover it: