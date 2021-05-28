Learn how to transfer attached images and videos from Gmail to Google Photos in one click

Starting next June 1, Google Photos It will no longer be a free service and will give us only 15 GB to store our images and videos, but, if it occupies all the space, we will have to purchase one of its plans from 1.99 euros per month. Also, they are going to place a new function in Gmail to transfer the aforementioned files to Google Photos with one click. Find out how in the next note.

All we use Gmail we have ever received emails with attached images or videos, now, these files will have an icon of Google Photos that by giving a single click you will transfer them to this application.

New icon for Google Photos, that’s how it will shine (Photo: Google / Cinco Días)

Many netizens believe that the implementation of these functions are being considered so that people can fill their storage faster and are forced to purchase the Google Photos packages that are: 100 GB for 1.99 euros or 200 GB for 2.99 euros per month.

These company decisions are causing controversy and criticism on social networks. According to the Mountain View media, in 2015 one of the creators of Google Photos, Anil Sabharwal, would have indicated that compressing the images to gain storage space, that is, lower the quality, is almost the same as uploading heavy photos with original quality, the difference would be imperceptible.

For its part, the Forbes portal version contradicts these statements, in one of their notes they specified that many users have received an email where Google recommends uploading photos or videos in original quality. Even this message has an attached image where it is clear that lowering the resolution of the snapshot takes away a lot of quality.

Now they are pixelated. On the left original quality on the right High Quality (Compressed) (Photo: Forbes / Google)

HOW TO SEE HOW MUCH SPACE I HAVE IN GOOGLE PHOTOS

To manage your storage space you have to go to the Google website called StorgeHere we can verify the total availability that we have left and an estimate of time to fully occupy it. Likewise, it details the amount of photos and video occupied in megabyte (MB) or Gigabyte (GB), as well as the space occupied in Google Drive, Gmail.