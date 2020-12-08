Learn how your WhatsApp can be hacked in a minute

Do your conversations appear in view without having read them? Do you see someone answer for you? WhatsApp is one of the apps where most tend to keep their chats. Even photos, videos, GIFs, and a variety of multimedia elements are also saved. However, if you don’t protect your application and conversations well, you can be hacked in the blink of an eye.

The evildoers of the networks are in sight and patience of those who have neglected their phone to be able to access private conversations and folders of WhatsApp .

How do they do that? It is not necessary for them to have a third-party application, or to install a program on your mobile device; on the contrary, the hacking is quite easy. Therefore, we recommend that you always be attentive and tell your family members not to pay attention to these types of messages.

Currently, most hacks in WhatsApp They are given through text messages or offers that arrive at our terminal, but there is also a simple way that you must realize before they access your chats.

HOW TO HACK WHATSAPP: THIS IS WHAT CYBER CRIMINALS WORK

In this way, cybercriminals can access your WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

For this, it is recommended never to share a verification code, otherwise, your WhatsApp session will be closed and you can only have the app again by uninstalling and installing the application again.